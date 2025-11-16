Ravens TE Viewed as Strong Franchise Tag Candidate
Baltimore Ravens veteran tight end Mark Andrews survived intense trade speculation throughout the offseason, and even as the November 4 trade deadline approached, with many around the league viewing Isaiah Likely as the team’s long-term answer at the position. The eight-year pro ultimately earned another opportunity to reassert himself, but to this point, he hasn’t delivered a true bounce-back campaign.
Andrews is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, and with Likely primed for a breakout, his odds of staying in Baltimore were at an all-time low this offseason. But injuries have slowed Likely’s ascent, limiting him to just 12 targets, while Andrews has seen 37.
Despite scoring five touchdowns, Andrews has produced only 244 receiving yards on 29 receptions. While these aren't particularly bad numbers, it's far from the tone-setting performances the two-time Pro Bowler has been known for. With TE3 Charlie Kolar also in a contract year, the Ravens have a crucial decision to make in the offseason, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes they will franchise tag Likely, who is the youngest among the three at 25.
"Several team executives anticipate Likely doing very well in free agency because he can serve as a matchup problem who can separate from coverage," Fowler wrote. "Part of the equation: The tight end franchise tag in 2026 is very reasonable ($15.8 million). Some people I've talked to inside the league would not be surprised if Baltimore tags him, especially with its top three tight ends hitting free agency."
Why Ravens May Choose Likely Over Andrews
Likely has spent three and a half seasons behind Andrews, steadily carving out a larger role in Baltimore’s offense. His 2024 campaign marked a clear step forward, finishing with career highs of 42 catches, 477 yards, and six touchdowns.
Although injuries have slowed him this season and delayed a true breakout, evaluators remain confident in his upside. His route-running polish and yards-after-catch ability continue to draw praise league-wide.
"Likely's alignment versatility gives offensive playcallers more flexibility, and he has the catch-and-run traits to produce on high-percentage throws," ESPN's Matt Bowen wrote. "Likely should be viewed as a "move" tight end who brings matchup upside. He has 10 catches for 103 yards this season, and he caught six touchdown passes in 2024."
Andrews, meanwhile, remains one of the most accomplished players in franchise history. He owns Baltimore’s single-season records for receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361), along with the most career receiving touchdowns (56). He’s also just four yards shy of surpassing Derrick Mason’s all-time franchise record for receiving yards (5,777).
But his playmaking has dipped in recent years, and through nine games in 2025, he has only one outing with more than 35 receiving yards. Unless the 30-year-old stages a dramatic late-season turnaround, he appears to be approaching the end of his Ravens tenure, especially with the organization remaining noncommittal about his future all year.
Kolar, Likely’s 2022 draft classmate, has been a limited contributor but remains an intriguing depth piece. In nine games, he has turned 10 targets into 88 yards and two touchdowns, a career high for him. Should Baltimore move on from Andrews, Kolar could retain the backup role while Likely ascends into the lead spot. And as always, the Ravens could look to the draft for additional reinforcements at the position.
