Ravens React to Lamar Jackson's Return to Practice
The Baltimore Ravens have a spring in their step as their star quarterback Lamar Jackson made his return to practice after being out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury.
All signs point to Jackson playing in the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins and the Ravens couldn't be more thrilled with his return.
"You really are happy no matter who the player is when they're out there, if they haven't been out there," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "
But it's certainly true for your quarterback. It's certainly true for our quarterback. Lamar [Jackson] is our quarterback, and he's our guy, so having him out there is great. It's exciting, and we're excited for the opportunity on Thursday night to go down there and play."
Ravens Ready For Lamar Jackson Return
Jackson's return to practice has had an infectious change to the mood around the locker room, hyping the team up to play against the Dolphins.
"I feel like you all can see the excitement [of] everybody around. You all are excited to see [Lamar Jackson] out there, so I can only imagine what you all think we think," Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely said.
Coming off the team's win against the Chicago Bears, the Ravens have a chance to ride some momentum going into the second half of the season. As a result, Jackson's return to the field may not be coming at a better time.
"I said this last week or so, that I feel like we're all rejuvenated [and] had a little time away, so it was very beneficial for everyone [to get] more healthy," Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said.
"We all know who we are and who we need to be, play in and play out and game in and game out. Last week is last week. It's a totally new week and a good team in Miami, so [I'm] excited about the opportunity."
The Dolphins only have two wins to their name, but the Ravens have zero room for error. They have to win pretty much every game from here on out to get back into the playoff conversation.
It won't be easy, but the best way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time. That next bite comes against the Dolphins and it will be a lot easier to stomach with Jackson back on the football field.
