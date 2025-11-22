Ravens' Underrated CB Ranks Second in Key Stat
The Baltimore Ravens’ defense has stepped up admirably over the last few weeks and has been a major factor in the team’s four-game win streak. One of the unit’s biggest surprises has been veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, whom head coach John Harbaugh recently called general manager Eric DeCosta’s “most underrated signing.”
Awuzie, 30, signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Ravens in the offseason and is now grading out as the third-best cornerback in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, with an overall mark of 79.1. He also owns the second-best coverage grade among all NFL cornerbacks who have played at least 50% of their team’s defensive snaps, allowing just 178 yards on 31 targets.
Awuzie Has Season-Best Game Against the Browns
Awuzie’s impact was on full display in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. He posted a season-high three pass breakups, including a game-saving play in the final minute when he denied a potential game-tying touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Leading 23–16 after a surprise touchdown by Mark Andrews on a fake tush push, the Ravens needed one more defensive stop. On 3rd-and-5, Sanders fired to Greg Larvadain in the end zone, and although the receiver initially secured the ball, Awuzie managed to knock it loose in time, effectively sealing the win.
"He never panics when the ball's in the air," Orr said. "That play right there. I'm telling you, some of the best of the best in the world, 99% of those guys are going to get a [pass interference] called. The play 'Chido' made, that's one of the best plays I've personally seen as a pass breakup."
Awuzie finished the game with five tackles (three solo) in addition to the three pass breakups. For the season, he has 26 tackles (14 solo), five pass breakups, and one QB hit, while allowing just 16 receptions across eight games. His production relative to his modest $1.25 million salary is exactly why Harbaugh labeled him DeCosta’s most underrated addition.
"I told Eric … I think that might be his most underrated signing," Harbaugh said. "We knew he was a good player because we'd seen him over the years. I'd say he is even better than advertised."
Awuzie was equally impressive the week prior against the Minnesota Vikings, if not even better. Tasked with limiting superstar receiver Justin Jefferson, Awuzie refused to give up outside leverage, stayed glued to his hip through the game, and managed to record a pass breakup.
Awuzie has become one of the few steady anchors in a Ravens secondary constantly reshuffled by injuries and inconsistency, forming a reliable trio with Nate Wiggins and Kyle Hamilton while Marlon Humphrey works his way back. His versatility in both man and zone coverage makes him an ideal fit for Zach Orr’s flexible system, and his physical, technically sound play at the catch point consistently disrupts receivers.
That stability and chemistry have helped the Ravens withstand lapses in pass rush or communication, and if Awuzie maintains this level of performance, he’ll not only solidify himself as one of the AFC’s top cornerbacks but also position himself for a significant payday in the offseason.
