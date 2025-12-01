Bills Simmons Feels Bad for Ravens Fans

The Baltimore Ravens' Thanksgiving Day finale against the Cincinnati Bengals will be remembered as a major letdown, and not just because of the uncompetitive 32-14 score that the Bengals ran up in Baltimore.

The Ravens were expected to cap off the otherwise-thrilling day of football with some sort of statement in their first high-stakes divisional matchup, but Lamar Jackson headlined a comedy of errors that soured the promising evening. There was always an untimely drop or a costly turnover to disrupt any of the big, game-breaking plays that the Ravens had desensitized the public to, and they wasted enough time for Joe Burrow to eventually locate his rhythm in his first game back from an extensive toe injury.

The average Thanksgiving diner who ended up disappointed in the superstar matchup-turned-foul has nothing on Ravens fans, though, who were just starting to let their hopes get the better of them.

They'd watched this team come back from a 1-5 record off of the back of a five-game win streak, stringing together victories ranging from relieving to unconvincing in finally returning to a winning 6-5 record. But when it was time to face off against another made man at quarterback with a dynamic offense of his own, they completely collapsed for all to see.

Ravens' Disappointment Ranked in Elite Tier

Bill Simmons has taken note of Ravens fans' increasing frustrations, a notable plot thread he's tracked for a Baltimore base that had grown accustomed to excellence without having seen this core reach the NFL's summit. He ran through the groups of fans who he considered as the most depressed through 13 weeks, and made sure to make the case for what the Ravens have elicited out of their loyal followers.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

"You had this first half of the 2020s with Lamar [where] you didn't even get to a Super Bowl, I don't even know if you want to keep the coach if you're them, you went all-in on this Derrick Henry move...Lamar, where is this heading, and did you just miss your window?" he rattled off in this weekend's edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast.

He also made the case for a few of the Ravens' irritants who'd previously beaten them in the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions, as well as their bitter local rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers, and though he didn't stake his flag in one camp, he made it clear that he understands the growing gripes that Baltimore's developing with their beloved Ravens. Even while hope prevails that they can avoid a losing record, this fall has been a massive blow to local expectations.

