Ravens struggling rookie head coach Jesse Minter endured another tough week of practice amid a six-game losing streak and faces a daunting task Sunday in Houston with his roster once again compromised by injury.

Minter, looking overmatched through 11 games into his head coaching tenure with a staff and front office in crisis, revealed after the final practice of the week that he will face the desperate Texans without his best offensive lineman and best defensive lineman. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike’s hamstring injury will keep him out of another game – though Minter sounded optimistic he may be back after the Week 13 bye – in what had seemed obvious since early in the week.

However, Minter’s embattled offensive line – juggling personnel all season with general manager Eric DeCosta failing to build anything close to a competent unit – was not expected to be shuffled once again, but that will be the case. That group had its best game of the season against the Panthers, given the circumstances, in run blocking and pass protection but will not have first-round pick Vega Ioane available Sunday.

He is out with a hand injury, an injury he did not carry from that game in Carolina. “It’s something that happened in practice,” Minter said of the injury. The Ravens are very thin at guard overall, and starter John Simpson is having a fairly horrible season. Minter would not commit to a replacement, but it would not be surprising to see journeyman Chuma Edoga, who filled in during spot duty recently. Land the starting assignment.

The Ravens have lost six straight games and have been embarrassed for the most part since a 4-1 start. The offense and defense are both arguably the NFL’s worst in the second half of games, the offensive and defensive line have not been good – both must be addressed in a significant way this offseason - and neither Minter nor rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle have been able to concoct a meaningful adjustment to alter much in Baltimore’s favor after the half all season.

Humphrey Returns

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) fights off a tackle from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) on a catch in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ravens secondary will also be without offseason acquisition Jaylinn Hawkins, with that safety part of a larger trend with DeCosta’s free-agent signings failing in fairly spectacular fashion individually and collectively. Hawkins, a box safety who never found his way in this defense, remains out with a knee injury. In a season in which the Ravens could be questioned for things big and small, this will now be the sixth-straight game Hawkins missed yet he wasn’t placed on IR, scheduled to return, which seems odd.

Minter is welcoming back embattled corner Marlon Humphrey, one of the most picked on defensive backs in the NFL the last two years, who was excoriated by Mayor Brandon Scott for recent remarks on his podcast, leading to a one-game suspension. The $19M corner will play Sunday, Minter said, and he was seen practicing with special teams this week. But, hey, at least this isn’t as big of a dumpster fire as the Steelers situation with Aaron Rodgers. So there’s that.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" On YouTube For No BS Ravens Conversations: