The Ravens refuse to lean into many of their young players despite a five-game losing streak that has relegated their playoff odds to some of the worst in football.

Baltimore (4-6) is in Carolina Sunday trying to right its season with a compromised roster and a coaching staff that some believe could be one-and-done, yet still they are benching rookies who could offer something at positions of need. The Ravens traveled to this game already without two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, almost certain not to play again this season if ever for the Ravens again, while $19M corner Marlon Humphrey was left at home for making disparaging remarks about Baltimore on his podcast last week amid a season where he has been a bottom-five starting corner in the NFL, again.

Top defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) was also ruled out and seems unlikely to play until after the Week 13 bye. Supposed $60M “closer” Trey Hendrickson, who was overpaid by general manager Eric DeCosta to elevate this defense by a failing front office, has been far less effective since having finger surgery than he was while playing through the painful injury. Premier defensive weapon Kyle Hamilton has been bemoaning his own play recently and 2026 first-round pick Malaki Starks, a free safety, has been one of the worst players in coverage in the NFL regardless of position.

You might think with all of that going on, and with the least-experienced coaching staff in the NFL, and after keeping 10 rookies on their season-opening roster, that that the Ravens would be doing all they could to look at as many youngsters as possible, but like most things regarding this franchise, they refuse to embrace that reality.

Who Got Scratched?

The Ravens, on Friday, also ruled out starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) who has made no impact after being one of their offseason signings who was supposed to provide value. Their other inactive players were surprising for anyone who has watched them closely now and is interested in their immediate future.

Rookie “Joker” Adam Randall (fifth round), who should provide versatility and some new wrinkles at multiple positions, is back off Injured Reserve, but was scratched from what could have been his NFL debut. Baltimore is averaging just 3.7 yards/carry during its slump with rookie coordinator Declan Doyle under fire. Receiver Elijah Sarratt (fourth round) continues to see no action and young offensive lineman Emery Jones was also scratched.

The Ravens drafted 11 players and kept 10 of them in the organization, including the practice squad, and also had two undrafted players make the team – edge Ethan Burke and quarterback Joe Fagnano. They have received virtually no real contributions from the entire class in a lost season (the Ravens and Orioles are tragically similar).

Despite having a suspect defensive line and being without Madubuike, the did not elevate seventh-round pick Rayshaun Benny from the practice squad. Sarratt, a on a desperate offense, has run just 11 routes all season and has one catch. Even after their season began to spiral after blowing a double-digit lead in the second half to lose to the Browns and former offensive coordinator Todd Monken in week 5, the Ravens continue to operate like they can win now (reports of their trade offer for Daniel Jones are shameful).

Monken will garner NFL Coach of the Year consideration and has the Browns on a playoff path despite being given virtually no chance to reach the postseason, while rookie head coach Jesse Minter’s Ravens had the best odds in the AFC of going to the Super Bowl and might not win another game.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" On YouTube For Urgent Ravens Conversations: