The Ravens defense isn’t big on feel-good stories.

It isn’t big on anything good at all, at the core of the team’s six-game slide that is quite likely to run to seven against the potent Texans passing game on Sunday in Houston.

Head coach Jesse Minter has been totally overwhelmed to the point where his job security is being called into question and at the very least he should have divested himself of play calling duties (don’t worry, it’s coming).

The highest-paid players have been failures by and large (especially alleged “closer” Trey Hendrickson) and now Kyle Hamilton is regressing, and Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey have been sunk costs for years. Oh, and the entire group of free agents brought into the $150M defense have been a collective and individual failure and the draft class hasn’t offered anything, either.

Yikes.

But there are strides made.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson has come along quite well and proven himself as an everyday player (who needs a contract extension ) and perhaps could displace Smith next year. And one defender has made a true leap, threatening to thrust into a different stratosphere – 2025 second-round pick Mike Green. More than anyone else on this roster, he is making a significant breakthrough in his second season.

Sophomore Surge

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) avoids a sack by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (15) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green was asked to do way too much on early downs last season and was overextended as a raw rookie; exposed far too much against the run in a bad defense. Somehow, Minter’s defense is significantly worse than Zach Orr’s from 2025 despite all the resources poured into it. But Green is looking like the best young pass rusher the Ravens have produced since Terrell Suggs and certainly at least since Matt Judon.

He can’t anchor like Suggs and that isn’t a fair comparison, but Green has tapped into his strength and pliability and versatility this season, getting loose for inside pressures on twists and at times with pure tenacity. He has been focused and slippery and playing his best football now while so few around him seem to know what to do or where to be (especially in the second half).

Green is going to run away with the team lead in sacks and, with 7.5 already (no Raven had more than five last season), is on pace for a rare double-digit season in these parts. Since Suggs posed 11 sacks in 2017, Kyle Van Noy (12.5 in 2024) is the only edge defenders here to surpass 10.

“I'll say just first and foremost, just approaching every day with a clear mindset,” Green said Wednesday when asked what has helped him take the leap. “There's a lot going on for everybody in this building and what I try to do is to make sure that I'm just controlling what I can control and putting my best foot forward. So, just having that kind of mindset going into each day ended up helping me out a lot."

Green has more than twice as many sacks as anyone else on the team and has out-snapped Hendrickson the past two games, rightfully so. Green has more juice and energy and despite the proclamations about Hendrickson closing games he has no fourth-quarter sacks and just five pressures. Getting 50 snaps on Sunday was a nod to his development.

“It's been helping me out a lot,” Green said of the rising PT. “Even just from my first year, I think I played a good amount. I feel like once you get in a good rhythm and you get in a good flow of just how the game's going and the tendencies that your opponent typically does and things like that, it sets you up to play a little bit better. So, I think just overall just being able to go out there and play more snaps kind of gives you the confidence, and it gives you a little bit more time to be consistent."

Green registered two sacks against the Panthers on Sunday and had two less than a week prior, against the Chargers. Hendrickson has two in his Ravens career (he still trails Tavius Robinson, for second place, despite Robinson going on season-ending IR weeks ago).

Heart And Hustle

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (15) reacts after sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (not pictured) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green ‘s average time to sack is extreme (4.16 seconds) and speaks to his motor and effort. He also has been fresher late in games. He leads the team with two fourth-quarter sacks and three QB hits in the final quarter.

He is far and away the most efficient edge player on the team. Green has those 7.5 sacks on just 23 pressures, an elite finishing rate (Hendrickson has two on 31 pressures. Green leads Baltimore with 13 QB hits; tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is second with nine.

He’s the rare positive this coaching staff can point to on any level, and he and Robinson should be the bookend starters next season despite Hendrickson’s bloated salary. Green is also one of the few players making defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver look sage. Weaver’s bold predictions about Humphrey and Smith from the spring are going to fall well short, but his prediction of 10-plus sacks for Green is looking pretty good.

“He shares his experience and what he thinks is going to work and things like that,” Green said of Weaver. “I like it a lot. He's played in the league. He's been to places that we're trying to go, and he knows a lot, especially on the defensive line. So, it's been great to have him around, and we appreciate him."

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