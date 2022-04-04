Aggressive Saints Are Not Waiting for Tomorrow

The new coaching regime in New Orleans is not waiting for tomorrow to find ways to win its second Super Bowl.

The new coaching regime in New Orleans is not waiting for tomorrow to find ways to win its second Super Bowl. Mickey Loomis, Dennis Allen, and even Mrs. Benson have displayed an uncanny aggressiveness this offseason.

Sep 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) makes a throw in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson Pursuit

First, the team's front office pursued embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson. Even with Watson's legal entanglements, New Orleans met with Watson in Houston and Atlanta. Mrs. Benson was a delegation member to board a jet and help recruit the then-Houston signal-caller while Arthur Blank and Terry Fontenot were courting him.

New Orleans and Atlanta failed, and Cleveland landed their big prize.

It showed the willingness to go after a quarterback with immense talent that could give New Orleans their second Lombardi Trophy.

The problem, Jameis Winston noticed as well.

Jan 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) rushes against New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Free Agency

After whittling down the massive salary cap, the Saints began signing and re-signing key players. Malcolm Jenkins' retirement and Marcus Williams' free-agency exit left the Saints with holes in its defensive backfield. The Honey Badger was available, but the Saints offered Marcus Maye and Daniel Sorensen free-agent contracts.

Loomis continued to sign more players and bring back familiar faces.

More free-agent signings will come.

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis (left) talks with Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Trade with Philadelphia

The mega-trade deal solidifies that the Saints want to win now! New Orleans picked up two first-round selections from the Eagles and will have three picks in the top 50 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Either New Orleans will hit a home run with a young quarterback of the future, or they will claim a wide receiver to complement Michael Thomas. An offensive lineman or edge rusher could be in the mix as well. Of course, all of this depends on the team's priorities. Usually, the club is secretive, but Mickey Loomis did mention at the NFL Owner's meeting that a wide receiver could be a target.

It's a commitment to the future. When the Saints selected Cesar Ruiz, Sean Payton noted that they picked him at No. 1 to start. I don't believe these top picks will be riding the pine for the Saints in 2022.

NFL Draft

I wouldn't be surprised if the Saints don't select UNC quarterback Sam Howell in the first round, not Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett. At Howell's Pro Day, New Orleans assistant general manager Jeff Ireland visited and was a first-hand witness to the Tar Heel's talent.

I keep hearing about Howell's two dynamics: his leadership ability and improved accuracy in 2021. Another QB had those qualities that Pete Carmichael once groomed. His name? Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

Nevertheless, the Saints are aggressive, swapping draft positions, picks, and willing to break with a traditionally conservative approach in the offseason, which signals a seismic shift in philosophy since Payton's abrupt departure. Dennis Allen wants to win. And, he wants to win, now! Will the changes and picks work?

We shall see.

