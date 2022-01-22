Watch: Saints QB Jameis Winston's Knee Rehab Chronicles

New Orleans Saints quarterback and sports physical therapist Kevin Wilk keep posting videos of Winston's progress after his knee surgery. Jameis tore his ACL in the Week 8 battle with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

After his horse-collar tackle on Winston caused Winston's left knee damage, linebacker Devin White received a penalty. The videos on social media have been as popular as Alvin Kamara's offseason outtakes from Dr. Reef.

I wanted to chronicle the progress from the first to the latest from Jameis and Kevin Wilk.

Jameis Winston Rehab Chronicles Videos of Jameis Winston rehabilitating his knee after repairing a torn ACL. The Devin White 'Horse-Collar' Tackle (10/31/21) Jameis Winston scrambled to the left 3 yards. Bucs linebacker Devin White tackled Winston with a horse-collar. He was carted-off the sidelines into the Saints locker room. Jameis on the bike after surgery. (12/10/21) Winston - Perturbation Training (12/23/21) "Balance training on rocker board with perturbations….

👉 Perturbation training" - Kevin Wilk "Adam Finck (Sports/Orthopedic Therapist) is doing the taps on the rocker board & Bryan @fuller is giving resistance with Theraband to activate patients lateral hip muscles…

👉 Jameis has just began full weight bearing exercises a couple days ago," posted Wilk. Cupping Therapy "Technology Tuesday: This is a new device called The LymphaTouch Sport, negative pressure device for dynamic cupping therapy…

👉 This device allows the clinician the ability to dial-in the amount of negative pressure up to 350 mmHg...

👉 We are using here on the knee of an ACL reconstructed patient - with the goal to move fluid out of the area and to loosening up tight retinaculum tissue…

👉 We will apply the cupping technique distal to proximal and also perform some cupping proximally stimulating the lymphatic system." - Kevin Wilk "Jameis is looking great & progressing extremely well in his recovery following knee surgery….

👉 He’s ahead of schedule & we have to hold him back at times !

🙌 Hard working guy with his rehab program ! 🏈" - Kevin Wilk Lateral Slides by Winston "Lateral slides with resistance band & ball catches with stabilization drill…

👉 I like lateral slides to recruit hip musculature & quads/hamstrings co-contraction…

🏈 @jaboowins of the @saints is killing this drill ! He’s working so hard in rehab !

👉 We’ve added manual resistance stabilization to promote lower extremity & core stabilization

👉 The ball catches brings in visual tracking & dual tasking !

👉 This is a great drill for knee or any lower extremity athlete!" - Kevin Wilk Winston QB Drop Backs "Quarterback drops being performed by @jaboowins of the @saints …

👉 This reactive drill is excellent for coordination, stabilization & reaction skills…

👉 Jameis is recovering from ACL reconstruction and is doing remarkably well!! 🙌" - Kevin Wilk Lateral Forward/Backward Slides "Lateral & forward/backward slides with stabilization….

👉 ACL reconstructed patient @jaboowins of the @saints is maintaining stability against manual resistance perfectly…

👉 The goal of the drill is maintaining your position!

👉 Jameis is 9 weeks post ACL surgery & he’s doing great!

🙌 Go Jameis Go!" - Kevin Wilk

Winston completed 95/161 passes for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions, a 102.8 rating, and a game-winning drive in 2021.

New Orleans signed Winston to a one-year contract before the 2021 training camp and competed with Taysom Hill for the starting quarterback position. His contract could have guaranteed him up to 7 million with incentives.

He will become a free agent on March 16 if New Orleans does not offer and agree on a contract.

