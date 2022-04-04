A Look Back at Sean Payton's First Draft With the Saints

Sean Payton's first draft as New Orleans head coach was one of the best in Saints franchise history.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen oversees his first draft with the team after taking over for the retired Sean Payton.

This is the second head coaching opportunity of Allen's coaching career. His previous stint was with the Oakland Raiders between 2012 and 2014. He was fired after an 8-28 record and returned to New Orleans as defensive coordinator.

Payton inherited a far worse situation when he came to New Orleans seventeen years ago. The 2006 Saints were coming off a 3-13 record. New Orleans was devastated by damage from Hurricane Katrina in August 2005, causing the displacement of the team that season.

Payton had some talent in place. Namely RB Deuce McAllister and WR Joe Horn on offense while linemen Charles Grant, Will Smith, Willie Whitehead, and CB Mike McKenzie led the defense. However, New Orleans would need a new quarterback and to bolster several roster spots.

Drew Brees signed with the team after a courtship from Payton and more than filled the quarterback need. But the 2005 draft did little to add the necessary support talent. Of their seven selections, only OT Jammal Brown and S Josh Bullocks were contributors to Payton's 2006 squad.

Let’s have a look back at not only Sean Payton's first draft with the New Orleans Saints, but his first draft as a head coach.

Jan 16, 2010; New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the 2010 NFC divisional playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

Saints 2006 Draft

1st Round (2nd Overall)

Reggie Bush, RB (USC)

2nd Round (43rd Overall)

Roman Harper, S (Alabama)

4th Round (108 Overall)

Jahri Evans, G (Bloomsburg)

5th Round (135th Overall)

Rob Ninkovich, DE/LB (Purdue)

6th Round (171st Overall)

Mike Hass, WR (Oregon State)

6th Round (174th Overall)

Josh Lay, CB (Pitt)

7th Round (210th Overall)

Zach Strief, OT (Northwestern)

7th Round (252nd Overall)

Marques Colston, WR (Hofstra)

Reggie Bush, the Heisman Trophy winner Trojan dynamo, was thought to be one of the crown jewels of the 2006 NFL Draft. Bush had his most productive season as a Saint during his rookie campaign. He rushed for 565 yards and added another 742 yards on a team-high 88 receptions while scoring nine touchdowns.

Bush never materialized as a franchise superstar, but he was an explosive playmaker and clutch performer during his five years in New Orleans. He was named to the 2006 NFL All-Rookie Team and finished his Saints career with 33 touchdowns, 2,090 yards rushing, and 294 receptions for 2,142 yards.

Bush was a key offensive contributor on the Saints 2009 Super Bowl XLIV championship squad. After leaving New Orleans in 2010, he was a productive runner for the Dolphins and Lions. Reggie Bush was elected into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2019.

Dec 13, 2009; New Orleans Saints safety Roman Harper (41) against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Roman Harper saw little action as a rookie but was a full-time starter by 2007. His 3 interceptions tied for the team lead that season as he also added 4 sacks and finished second on the defense in tackles.

Harper teamed with Darren Sharper and then rookie Malcolm Jenkins to give the Saints a trio of playmaking safeties in 2009 on their way to the Super Bowl title. Harper earned his first of two Pro Bowl trips as a special teams contributor that season.

After 2013, Harper left to sign with division rival Carolina. He’d return in 2016 to play the last year of his career in New Orleans. In nine years with the Saints he’d have 11 interceptions, force 15 fumbles, and record 17 sacks. Harper was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2020.

Dec 18, 2016; New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jahri Evans arrived from little-known Bloomsburg (Pa) University to make an immediate impact as a rookie. He’d start all 16 games for the NFL's top-ranked offense in 2006 and was voted to the All-Rookie Team. For the next 11 years, he’d be a fixture at right guard for a historically productive New Orleans offense.

From 2006 through 2013, Evans started 122 consecutive games, including playoffs. A stable force on one of the league's best lines, he’d miss only seven of 200 games through 2016. The Saints perennially ranked among the NFL's best offenses and Brees was annually among the league's least sacked quarterbacks over that period.

Evans earned four All-Pro honors and six Pro Bowl bids during his time with New Orleans. He was voted onto the NFL's All-2010s Team and was elected into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2020.

Ninkovich played just three games with the Saints as a rookie in 2006 before a knee injury ended his season. He was released the following preseason. After a stint with the Dolphins, Ninkovich had a standout eight-year career with the Patriots that resulted in two Super Bowl titles.

Hass was released in preseason. He’d play in two games over two years with the Seahawks and Bears. Lay was cut in preseason and never played a down in the NFL.

Dec 18, 2016; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief (64) against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Strief was a key reserve for the offensive line from 2006 to 2010. In 2011, Strief took over the starting right tackle spot for one of the most prolific offenses in NFL history. He’d hold that role for the next six seasons.

Between 2013 and 2016, Strief started 64 of 66 contests. He didn't go to any Pro Bowls during his 12-year career, but was a consistent presence along the edge of a strong offensive line.

Nov 1, 2015; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston (12) runs the ball against New York Giants free safety Landon Collins (21). Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY

Marques Colston was the 252nd player picked out of 255 selections in the 2006 NFL Draft. He’d rise from obscurity to earn a starting job in training camp and caught a touchdown pass in his first NFL game.

Colston caught 70 passes for over 1,000 yards as a rookie and was voted to the 2006 All-Rookie Team. His 98 receptions in 2007 set a franchise record at the time. Over a ten-year career, Colston had eight seasons with at least 900 yards, including six 1,000-yard campaigns.

Marques Colston retired after 2015 with 711 receptions for 9,759 yards and 72 touchdowns. He is the all-time franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards, and both receiving and total touchdowns. Incredibly, he was never voted to a single Pro Bowl, but was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Saints Draft Class of 2006 was among the best in franchise history. Three of the eight draftees landed on the All-Rookie Team, with four members getting elected into the franchise Hall of Fame. Bush, Harper, Evans, Strief, and Colston were major contributors in five playoff teams and a Super Bowl championship.

Sean Payton's first draft with New Orleans was a resounding success. Dennis Allen doesn't necessarily have to match those lofty standards in his first draft with the Saints, but must have a strong haul to keep his team in championship contention.

