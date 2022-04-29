Saints 2022 Draft: Day 2 Targets

After an outstanding opening round, where will the Saints go in Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft? Here are some of the top prospects to watch for New Orleans as we head towards rounds 2 and 3 this evening.

The New Orleans Saints had an A+ draft during the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They finally nabbed a wide receiver, trading up to the Number 11 pick to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave. Staying put with their second pick of the evening, they were able to land OT Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa.

New Orleans traded third and fourth round picks to move up and get Olave. In doing so, they now have selections in the second, fifth, and sixth rounds left.

The draft resumes this evening with rounds two and three. Rounds 4-7 conclude the event on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints own the 17th pick of the second round tonight, Number 49 overall. As of now, it’s the only choice they'll have on Day 2. However, New Orleans has a history of aggressiveness in rounds 2 and 3.

Here's a list of positions and remaining players that the Saints might target on Day 2.

QUARTERBACK

Matt Corral (Mississippi)

Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati)

Malik Willis (Liberty)

Carson Stongs (Nevada)

Sam Howell (North Carolina)

Pitt's Kenny Pickett was the only signal caller taken in the first round, going to the Steelers at number 20. That surprised some that expected as many as three quarterbacks to go on the opening night, including some projections involving New Orleans.

The Saints passed up the temptation to add a quarterback on a rookie contract and a potential fifth-year option. In doing so, they showed at least short-term faith in Jameis Winston by giving him a top-tier receiver and mauler up front.

Expect a run on quarterbacks through the second round. With the fifth-year option now not an option, do not expect New Orleans to be among the teams that take one.

RUNNING BACK

Breece Hall (Iowa State)

Kenneth Walker (Michigan State)

Dameon Pierce (Florida)

Zahir White (Georgia)

Pierre Strong (South Dakota State)

Brian Robinson (Alabama)

James Cook (Georgia)

Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M)

A potential suspension of Alvin Kamara creates a bigger need at a position that already needed depth behind him. The Saints have 11-year veteran Mark Ingram, but little else.

Hall and Walker were mentioned as possible first round picks and should go early tonight. Pierce was underused in college, but has all the tools of a productive back. White is a violent interior runner with outstanding burst into open space.

Strong is a terrific north-south runner with the vision and receiving skills to be a draft steal. Robinson is an upright, but powerful finisher. Cook has incredible open field ability and receiving skills.

Look for Pierce, Strong, Robinson, and both Georgia backs to be mentioned as Day 2 goes along. Don't be surprised if the Saints snag one of these backs.

TIGHT END

Trey McBride (Colorado State)

Greg Dulcich (UCLA)

Jelani Woods (Virginia)

Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina)

Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State)

Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)

Cade Otton (Washington)

New Orleans tight ends were possibly the worst position group in the entire league in 2021. There were no first-round grades on any of the incoming tight ends this year, but some names could start to come off the board midway through Day 2.

McBride and Dulcich are excellent receivers that need to add bulk as blockers. Woods is a physical specimen and ideal mismatch that needs to continue progressing as a receiver. Likely is a bit raw, but an incredible receiver and willing blocker.

Kolar and Otton are athletic receivers also capable as in-line blockers. Rookie tight ends rarely make an impact in their first year. However, the Saints desperately need an upgrade at the position.

WIDE RECEIVER

George Pickens (Georgia)

John Metchie (Alabama)

Christian Watson (North Dakota State)

Khalil Shakir (Boise State)

Skyy Moore (Western Michigan)

Is it unlikely that the Saints double up on wideouts after spending a first-round choice on one? Probably so, but stranger things have happened. If a big-play threat like Pickens or polished route runner like Metchie is available, it might be too tempting to pass up.

Yes, Michael Thomas is returning after missing all of 2021. Olave is projected to make an immediate impact. Deonte Harty and Marquez Callaway both showed flashes and should thrive as complementary targets.

Remember that this is a team that finished dead last in passing yardage last year. There is also some question whether Thomas can return to being the unstoppable weapon of 2019. While it would be a surprise to see the Saints go wideout on Day 2, it’s a luxury pick that could further boost the offense.

After the Penning selection, it would be an even bigger surprise to see New Orleans take another offensive lineman. Cesar Ruiz has been a massive disappointment and Andrus Peat is injury-prone. However, the Saints have James Hurst and Calvin Throckmorton to fall back on inside.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Travis Jones (Connecticut)

Logan Hall (Houston)

Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma)

Matthew Butler (Tennessee)

Phidarian Mathis (Alabama)

DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M)

New Orleans was rumored to be eyeing defensive tackles with a first-round choice. No surprise. The unit was strong against the run last season, but David Onyemata was the only listed defensive tackle to record a sack. Onyemata is also entering the final year of his contract.

Jones and Hall were both mentioned as potential opening round picks. Hall is undersized, but has tremendous pass rushing skills both inside and outside. Jones is a big-bodied run stuffer with developmental traits as a pass rusher.

Winfrey has tremendous explosion off the snap and the frame to stay on the field in all situations. Butler shares those same characteristics and is more accomplished against the run. Mathis and Leal both regressed last season. However, each have a prototype frame for the position.

The Saints have one of the deepest defensive end positions in the NFL. Unless it's a Day 3 project, they probably won't draft another edge defender. Better inside disruption would make the ends even more effective.

Even with the offseason addition of Kentavius Street, it shouldn't be a surprise if New Orleans added another big body in the middle. They won't reach for one, but could snatch up one of the above names if still on the board.

LINEBACKER

Nakobe Dean (Georgia)

Brian Asamoah (Oklahoma)

Christian Harris (Alabama)

Channing Tindall (Georgia)

Troy Andersen (Montana State)

New Orleans has used a Day 2 selection on a linebacker in each of the last two years. Pete Werner, a second-round pick last season, looks like a potential star. 2020 third-round pick Zack Baun hasn't worked out.

Dean and Tindall were two of a threesome of devastating Bulldogs linebackers that included first-round pick Quay Walker. Dean is a tad undersized, but a playmaker all over the field in every situation. Tindall is a big run-stopper with the athleticism to develop in coverage.

Harris and Asamoah are each superb athletes. They'll both be an immediate asset in space. Andersen is still learning the position after being converted from offense, but has outstanding speed and football IQ.

With Kwon Alexander still unsigned, depth is a big concern behind All-Pro LB Demario Davis and Werner. In both of my mock drafts, I had the Saints targeting a linebacker (Asamoah and Tindall) with a Day 2 selection.

CORNERBACK

Andrew Booth (Clemson)

Roger McCreary (Auburn)

Kyler Gordon (Washington)

The Saints already have outstanding pieces here with Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, promising second-year CB Paulson Adebo, and veteran Bradley Roby. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson also provides elite slot coverage as a safety. However, you can never have too many corners in today's NFL.

Booth is an extremely fluid and aggressive playmaker. He is vulnerable on double moves, but will make teams pay for testing him. McCreary can struggle against big receivers, but has great speed and agility. Gordon has natural cover skills that translate well in the slot or outside.

This isn't a glaring need for the Saints because of Adebo's outstanding play as a rookie. If one of these corners are still on the board, don't be surprised if New Orleans grabs one to deepen their outstanding coverage unit.

SAFETY

Jaquan Brisker (Penn State)

Jalen Pitre (Baylor)

Nick Cross (Maryland)

Bryan Cook (Cincinnati)

Kerby Joseph (Illinois)

The Saints lost FS Marcus Williams to free agency and SS Malcolm Jenkins to retirement this offseason. They responded by adding former Jets star Marcus Maye, re-signing P.J. Williams, and signing injured project Justin Evans. With Gardner-Johnson, it’s a unit with talent and potential, but some questions.

Brisker is a versatile playmaker who creates havoc as a deep safety and near the line of scrimmage. Pitre is a terrific athlete that can double as a corner. Cross is built like a small linebacker, but runs like a wideout.

Cook is another converted corner with good coverage skills, but questionable speed and range. Joseph has elite abilities to see the field, but also limited range.

The fact that the Saints flirted with free-agent Tyrann Mathieu may tell us they aren't completely satisfied with the position. Gardner-Johnson is in the last year of his contract, and the team may want to add another defensive back to allow him to roam the field more often.

What to Expect on Day 2

The Saints concentrated on offense in the first round. With needs at running back and tight end, it wouldn't be shocking if they continued that trend. It seems more likely that they fill one of those positions with some additional moves at the end of Day 2 or beginning of Day 3.

I expect New Orleans to grab the best available defensive player with their next draft choice. Defensive tackle is a possibility, but the team has some decent depth there. I believe the Saints next selection will be an athletic linebacker or versatile defensive back with coverage ability.

