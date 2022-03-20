Could the Saints Turn to Baker Mayfield at QB?

The New Orleans Saints are still in the market for a quarterback. Jameis Winston is the favorite, but could they opt for a trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield?

The New Orleans Saints may have dodged a bullet by not pulling off a trade for controversial QB Deshaun Watson, who was dealt to the Cleveland Browns on Friday. However, the fiasco still left the Saints without a definitive answer at quarterback.

The most likely solution is Jameis Winston, who was progressing as a starter last year before a season-ending knee injury. Winston's rehab seems to be going well, and he looks on track to be ready be training camp.

What if the Saints aren't able to re-sign Jameis Winston?

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2). Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Winston was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay after winning a Heisman Trophy and National Championship at Florida State. He struggled with turnovers with the Buccaneers, but is also just one of nine quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a season.

Winston completed 59% of his attempts in seven outings with the Saints in 2021. He threw for just 1,170 yards, but accounted for 15 touchdowns against only 3 interceptions.

New Orleans would be the most logical destination for the 28-year-old Winston, especially with a healthy Michael Thomas and return to health of the offensive line.

However, reports have also surfaced that Winston has received ‘‘heavy interest’’ from the Indianapolis Colts. The Seattle Seahawks are another possible suitor after trading Russell Wilson.

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is also on the trade market. Several rumors had Garoppolo linked to New Orleans early this offseason. The Colts are another potential destination for the 30-year-old Garoppolo.

New Orleans could look to sign a free-agent ‘‘bridge’’ quarterback like Marcus Mariota or Andy Dalton. Doing so would exponentially increase the odds that they'd draft a quarterback in the first round from an underwhelming class. The Saints have not drafted a signal caller in the first round since 1971.

With Watson now in Cleveland, that opens up another option at the position for New Orleans.

Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns used the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from Oklahoma.

Mayfield nearly led the Browns to the playoffs as a rookie, starting the last 14 games and completing 64% of his throws with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His 3,725 passing yards and 7-7 record on a Cleveland team that had gone 0-16 the year before landed him on the 2018 All-Rookie Team.

Amid raised expectations, Mayfield and the Browns slumped in 2019. They’d finish 6-10, losing four of their last five contests. Mayfield completed just 59% of his attempts on the year. He threw for 3,827 yards and 22 touchdowns, but also tossed 21 interceptions.

The Browns and Mayfield were one of the league's biggest surprises in 2020. They went 11-5 and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

Once in the postseason, they soundly defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers for their first playoff win since 1995. They then very nearly pulled off an upset of the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

Bolstered by a powerful running game, Mayfield completed 63% of his passes for 3,563 yards. He tossed 26 touchdowns against just 8 interceptions and eclipsed 280 yards passing five times. Considered an up-and-coming quarterback, Mayfield's future with the Browns looked bright.

Cleveland was considered a Super Bowl contender as they entered the 2021 season. The Browns responded by going 8-9 and losing three of their last four to miss the playoffs. By historical standards for the organization, they've certainly done far worse. It was still considered a disappointing and underachieving campaign.

Baker Mayfield took much of the blame for his team's shortcomings. He struggled statistically, throwing for a career low 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a 60.5% completion percentage.

Mayfield started 14 contests, going 6-8, despite dealing with a multitude of injuries. The most serious was a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury suffered all the way back in Week 2. Mayfield tore the labrum in his shoulder, then a fracture of the humerus bone and another dislocation just a month later.

The labrum, humerus fracture, and multiple dislocations caused a loss of strength in the arm and forced him to wear a cumbersome brace. Mayfield's ability to play with pain was a trait he’d shown throughout his career.

The severity of his injury wasn't known until the end of the season. He’d have surgery in January, with a recovery period set at 4 to 6 months.

Is Baker Mayfield the Answer?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland was reportedly out of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes early in the week. After apparent backroom negotiations, Watson's shocking decision to join them came on Friday.

Even before the surprising flip-flop, Mayfield had reportedly requested a trade from the Browns. The trade was initially rebuffed by Cleveland. However, Mayfield should now be presumably available after the Watson acquisition.

A trade for Mayfield, and perhaps Garoppolo, could look similar to the Carson Wentz deal two weeks ago. Washington acquired Wentz for a third-round draft choice this season and a conditional third-round pick in 2023.

Cleveland could also release Mayfield, but that seems unlikely with the Saints, Colts, and Seahawks all desperate for a quarterback. One of those teams would be crossed off the list once signing Winston. Another could be set if dealing for Garoppolo.

Jameis Winston, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Baker Mayfield all present viable starting options with NFL success. Additionally, Pittsburgh, Carolina, and Atlanta could all use their first-round picks on a quarterback, along with the aforementioned Saints, Colts, and Seahawks.

Baker Mayfield has nine career 300-yard outings while going 30-31 as a starter. He’s averaged 235 yards per game while completing 61.6% of his throws with 96 touchdowns and 57 interceptions.

Mayfield turns 26 on April 14. He's entering the fifth and final year of a rookie contract that would count around $18.6 million against the salary cap.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass over Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (90). [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Mayfield, like Winston, may have fallen short of the expectations that come with being a Number 1 overall draft pick. Especially once compared to fellow 2018 quarterback draftees Josh Allen of Buffalo and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.

Also like Winston, Mayfield has also proven he can be a productive player in the right system. Winston was given the opportunity to resurrect his career with New Orleans and had success. Could the Saints give that same chance to Baker Mayfield?

