More Sean Payton 'Won't Commit' to Saints Rumors Swirling, Per Reports

Longtime Saints reporter, Jeff Duncan, has close ties within the Saints organization. Duncan wrote, "nothing that I've been able to gather indicates Payton is going anywhere."

The rumors from national media started over a week ago after Sports Illustrated writer Connor Orr suggested Payton should consider "moving on from the Saints."

MMQB's Albert Breer fanned the embers by mentioning, "talk through the grapevine about Payton's future." He also connected Payton to the Bears' opened head coaching job. Payton played quarterback for the Bears during the 1987 NFL strike as a replacement 'scab' player.

The Bears have recently requested interviews with Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Each offseason, doubts of Sean Payton's return to New Orleans have been dissected repeatedly by the national media.