Saints Snap Counts and Observations from Week 3
A closer look at the Saints snap counts from Week 3 with some observations from their loss to the Panthers.
The
Offense
- Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Erik McCoy, Jameis Winston - 69 (100%)
Another tough outing for the offense, going 5-of-13 on 3rd Down with 426 total net yards of offense (342 passing, 84 rushing). The yards are undoubtedly misleading due to the struggles from the offense in the early going. Winston finished 25-of-41 for 353 yards with a touchdown and 2 interceptions (76.6 rating). He was only sacked once, but some of the reads he missed were a bit concerning. This offense has to pick things up in a hurry and stop shooting themselves in the foot with penalties.
- Chris Olave - 53 (77%)
Olave had his best game with the Saints, rebounding in a big way with another 13-target day. He hauled in 9 receptions for 147 yards, including a long of 49. He's certainly been a real bright spot so far, and is looking every bit the part the Saints drafted and expected from the first-rounder.
- Alvin Kamara - 48 (70%)
It's rare to see Alvin Kamara to fumble, and it was a costly one that led to a Panthers touchdown. He had a great 27-yard carry early in the game, finishing with 15 carries for 67 yards, adding 2 catches for 12 yards on 7 targets.
- Juwan Johnson, Michael Thomas - 47 (68%)
Johnson continues to be the favored tight end in the offense, but saw just a lone target on the day. Thomas caught all 5 of his targets for 49 yards, and some of those catches were vintage Michael Thomas. He got hurt later in the game and tried to come back, but is officially dealing with a toe injury. He made the trip to London, and we'll see how he progresses this week.
- Adam Trautman - 44 (64%)
Trautman finally got onto the stat sheet for 2022 after catching his lone target of 9 yards. There was a play that Winston had him wide open over the middle, but elected to throw it to Jarvis Landry.
- Tre'Quan Smith - 42 (61%)
Smith had 4 catches for 105 yards on 5 targets, including a big 48-yard reception that led to him getting a concussion on the final touchdown from the Saints. Currently, the team is down to two healthy wide receivers.
- Calvin Throckmorton - 37 (54%)
Throckmorton went into the game after Peat was lost due to a concussion.
- Andrus Peat - 32 (46%)
Peat's status will be a mystery going into this week, so we'll have to see how things shape out on the first injury report. He was playing pretty well.
- Mark Ingram - 23 (33%)
Ingram had 5 carries for 18 yards and got the team's first touchdown, but didn't see anything in the passing game.
- Jarvis Landry - 21 (30%)
Landry had 2 catches for 22 yards on 5 targets, and was lost due to an ankle injury. There was a throw in the end zone late in the first half that could have been a touchdown. Like Thomas, he tried to come back after being in the locker room and in the medical tent.
- Marquez Callaway - 13 (19%)
Callaway's had a lone target and catch, but it was a huge one that saw him snag a 4-yard touchdown out of the air from two defenders. He saw more action due to the receivers getting hurt, and may see some more action this Sunday in London.
- Nick Vannett - 5 (7%)
- Adam Prentice - 2 (3%)
Defense
- P.J. Williams, Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Tyrann Mathieu - 61 (100%)
The Saints defense had a decent outing overall, but the missed tackles and big plays allowed were the main concerns of the day. On the big 67-yard touchdown to Laviska Shenault, both P.J. Williams and Tyrann Mathieu missed tackles. The team also allowed Christian McCaffrey to get over 100 yards on the ground. Demario Davis finished tied for third on the team with 5 total tackles (2 solo, 3 assisted) and also picked up a big sack on Baker Mayfield.
- Bradley Roby - 60 (98%)
- Pete Werner - 59 (97%)
Werner led the way with 11 total tackles (6 solo, 5 assisted). He continues to be solid on defense for the Saints.
- Cam Jordan - 49 (80%)
Jordan picked up his first sack of the year, as New Orleans got three on the day. There's a lot of work to be done on both sides of the ball, and Jordan said after the game that the defense has got to generate some turnovers and do more.
- Shy Tuttle - 45 (74%)
Tuttle followed up a big week against the Bucs by being behind Werner with 7 total tackles (5 solo, 2 assisted).
- David Onyemata - 35 (57%)
- Kentavius Street - 32 (52%)
- Marcus Davenport - 30 (49%)
- Justin Evans - 27 (44%)
Evans continues to be a bright spot on defense with the way he impacts plays.
- Kaden Elliss - 22 (36%)
- Carl Granderson - 18 (30%)
Granderson split a sack with J.T. Gray
- Tanoh Kpassagnon - 17 (28%)
- Payton Turner - 16 (26%)
- Paulson Adebo - 9 (15%)
Adebo played in limited action in his season debut. There were series where he would come in on 3rd Down plays to play on the outside with Roby going into the slot. Perhaps this was just a way of easing him into action, but they'll need him against the Vikings.
- J.T. Gray - 8 (13%)
Special Teams - Top Reps
- J.T. Gray, Kaden Elliss, Andrew Dowell, Daniel Sorensen, Zack Baun - 25
- Dwayne Washington, Chase Hansen - 21
- DaMarcus Fields - 15
