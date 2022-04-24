Should the Saints Explore a Trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney?

The New York Giants are reportedly shopping WR Kadarius Toney, a 2021 first-round pick. Here's why the Saints might explore a trade for the talented wideout, even after a rocky rookie season.

The New Orleans Saints are expected to use a high draft choice on a wide receiver in next week's NFL Draft. All-Pro WR Michael Thomas returns after missing the 2021 season with ankle surgery. However, the team still needs more weapons for QB Jameis Winston. The Saints finished 32nd in the league in passing production last season.

New Orleans could also opt to swing a draft day trade for an established NFL receiver. The Saints were reportedly interested in Texans WR Brandin Cooks, before Houston agreed to a contract extension with him.

We've already seen star wideouts Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Robert Woods, and Devante Parker dealt this offseason. 49ers Pro Bowler Deebo Samuel has also expressed desire to leave San Francisco.

The compensation and contract demands for Samuel are likely too high for a Saints team with other pressing needs. However, New Orleans might be interested in another young NFL wideout that could be on the move.

Kadarius Toney

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs from the tackle of Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News first reported that the New York Giants are shopping second-year WR Kadarius Toney. New York is reportedly unhappy with Toney behind the scenes, according to the Daily News.

The Giants took Toney out of Florida with the 20th overall selection in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in just 10 games last year because of Covid absences and multiple injuries. Toney finished with 39 receptions for 420 yards, but no touchdowns.

Despite missing seven games, Toney led all Giants wideouts in receptions and finished second on the team in receiving yards. He’d flash his immense potential during a two-game stretch in early October.

During a Week 4 upset of New Orleans, Toney had 78 yards on a game-high 6 receptions. Two of those catches resulted in first downs on a late 4th quarter drive that tied the game and sent it to overtime.

The following week, Toney led all receivers with 10 catches for 189 yards against Dallas. He was elected late in the game for a foolish punch on a Cowboys defender.

Those were the only two outings in 2021 that Toney had more than 40 yards receiving. He had 7 catches for 40 yards during a Week 11 loss to Tampa Bay.

Toney's Red Flags

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

Toney's ejection against Dallas was only one of many questionable acts from him in 2021. He missed the team's voluntary workouts last year because he delayed signing his rookie contract. Toney then missed most of training camp and preseason because of a hamstring injury.

Pat Leonard's New York Daily News article also contends that the Giants were unhappy about Toney's lack of playbook study, meeting behavior, and general maturity.

Toney complained publicly about his use in the offense early last year. He then missed six of the last seven contests with a combination of Covid, an oblique injury, and shoulder issues.

Injuries were a major concern for Toney coming into the 2021 Draft. He had only one year of major production at Florida and had missed big portions of 2017 and 2019 with injuries. The Gators also suspended him for a game in 2018 for undisclosed reasons.

Toney had an opportunity to put his tumultuous rookie campaign behind him and start with a cleared slate. The Giants cleaned house after last season. They hired offensive minded Brian Daboll as head coach and also brought in a new general manager.

Toney responded to his fresh start by holding out of the Giants voluntary workouts with their new system and coach last week. That led to New York exploring trade options for Toney, according to Pat Leonard's article.

Potential Compensation for Toney

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney (89) catches the ball over Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26). Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

There’s been no official word on what the Giants could be seeking for the 23-year-old Toney. It seems highly unlikely that they would get a high draft choice in return, given the drama that surrounded him with less than a year in the league.

New Orleans has two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. They also have selections in the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds. Perhaps Toney could be acquired for a Day 3 pick.

Is Toney worth the risk?

The Giants have been a franchise surrounded by disharmony and questionable personnel decisions for nearly a decade. It’s possible that Kadarius Toney just needs a fresh start in a locker room with strong leadership. New Orleans certainly checks off that box.

There's no denying Toney's talent. He had 70 receptions for 984 yards and scored 12 touchdowns as a senior at Florida, earning 1st Team All-SEC and 2nd Team All-American honors. At 5'11" and 189-Lbs., Toney can have problems against physical corners who can match his athleticism. He’ll also need to expand his route tree.

Toney is an explosive athlete and a scoring threat from anywhere on the field. He has the open field abilities of an elite punt returner and can also be a weapon out of the backfield. As a receiver, he has excellent tracking ability on deep balls and has lightning acceleration and change-of-direction on shorter routes to get separation.

All those traits, both positive and negative, were on display during Kadarius Toney's dramatic rookie season. He's undeniably a first-round talent, but full of questions on and off the field.

For a Saints team desperate for more offensive playmakers, Toney might be worth the low risk/high reward if he can be acquired for a later draft pick.

Read More Saints News