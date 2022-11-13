Saints vs. Steelers Live Game Thread
Keep track of all the action from Pittsburgh with our Week 10 Saints-Steelers game thread.
The Saints (3-6) look to get back into the division race, but they're going to have to knock off the Steelers (2-6) on the road and have things go much better for them than they did against the Ravens in prime time. New Orleans has a good opportunity, and they'll simply have to take care of business before worrying about everything else. Keep up with all the action from Acrisure Stadium with our Week 10 game thread.
Game Updates
Scoring
- Steelers, 1-yard rushing touchdown by George Pickens (12-57, 5:53), 7-0
Big Saints Plays
Alontae Taylor with a big hit.
