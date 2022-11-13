The Saints (3-6) look to get back into the division race, but they're going to have to knock off the Steelers (2-6) on the road and have things go much better for them than they did against the Ravens in prime time. New Orleans has a good opportunity, and they'll simply have to take care of business before worrying about everything else. Keep up with all the action from Acrisure Stadium with our Week 10 game thread.

Scoring

Steelers, 1-yard rushing touchdown by George Pickens (12-57, 5:53), 7-0

Big Saints Plays

Alontae Taylor with a big hit.

Read More Saints News