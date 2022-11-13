NFL action gets started early with the Seahawks and Buccaneers facing off in Munich. The Saints (3-6) take on the Steelers (2-6) at Acrisure Stadium as part of seven noon kickoffs on Sunday. Pittsburgh is fresh off a bye week, while New Orleans feels like they're in a 'must-win' situation this week. Here's our pregame report for Week 10.

All-Time Series: The Saints lead the all-time series 9-7, winning the past three matchups.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT), Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, and Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Where to Stream: Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 121 (NO), 113 (PIT) | XM: 386 (NO), 231 (PIT)

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Current Lines: Steelers -1.5 (O/U at 39.5)

Jersey Combo: White Jerseys, Black Pants

Last 5 Matchups

12/23/18 - Saints 31, Steelers 28

11/30/14 - Saints 35, Steelers 32

10/31/10 - Saints 20, Steelers 10

11/12/06 - Steelers 38, Saints 31

10/06/02 - Saints 32, Steelers 29

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): The game is projected in green. FOX has the doubleheader on Sunday, with most of the viewing area getting the Vikings at Bills for the early games.

Saints-Steelers projected in green on FOX.

Saints Storylines

OFFENSIVE LINE SHUFFLE: New Orleans placed Erik McCoy on injured reserve Saturday, which means he'll be out a minimum of four games with a calf injury. The Saints signed veteran Josh Andrews to the active roster, and all signs point to him being the team's center in his place. I've heard the plan is that Cesar Ruiz will stay at right guard, while Calvin Throckmorton and Lewis Kidd could rotate at left guard. This will be a huge focal point of today's matchup with the team facing off against T.J. Watt and company.

LANDRY RETURNS: We haven't seen Jarvis Landry since the Vikings game in London, and he tweeted out a 'green light' emoji on Saturday which indicates he'll be good to go. The only question is what his usage and participation is going to be like. Normally, players who return from injury are worked in on a pitch count, so Landry may not get a ton of snaps, but the ones he does get and targets he does see will make a big difference.

DEFENSIVE FOCUS: Can New Orleans get some turnovers today working against a rookie who has given it away a bit this season? That remains to be seen, but it'll be something to watch as the game unfolds whether or not the Saints defense can get something from Kenny Pickett or anything else throughout the game. The Saints defense struggled last week on 3rd Down, and they'll simply have to be better today. Pete Werner (ankle) won't be in the lineup, and we're unsure on the back end with Marcus Maye (abdomen) and P.J. Williams (illness) both being questionable. Regardless, New Orleans has to find a way today. Expect Pittsburgh to find some things underneath today.

