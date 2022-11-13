The Saints ruled out five players ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Steelers, with them placing Erik McCoy on injured reserve on Saturday. Here's a look at the team's inactive list going into Week 10.

WR Marquez Callaway

S Marcus Maye (abdomen)

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

OL Andrus Peat (tricep)

TE J.P. Holtz

DE Marcus Davenport (calf)

Davenport, Maye, Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), and P.J. Williams (illness) were all questionable going into the game. The Saints called up Jordan Howard and Bryce Thompson from the practice squad for this game, while also signing Josh Andrews to the active roster to work in place of Erik McCoy.

While you wait for kickoff, be sure to check out our Pregame Report.

Read More Saints News