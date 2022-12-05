Saints Inactives List: Week 13
A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints for their must-win matchup against the Buccaneers to close out Week 13.
The Saints ruled out four players prior to Monday night's matchup against the Buccaneers. Here's a look at who else is joining them for Week 13.
- LB Pete Werner (ankle)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
- DB P.J. Williams (knee)
- S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
- OL Lewis Kidd
- TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)
- DE Payton Turner (ankle)
The team called up Kirk Merritt and Lucas Krull from the practice squad, as well as signing Isaac Yiadom to the active roster. Kevin White was waived in the corresponding move.
Both Werner and Lattimore were limited this week at practice, which was actually the second straight week of practice for Lattimore. However, they won't play tonight. Expect Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo to get the start at corner, with Bradley Roby manning the slot. New Orleans must win tonight to keep their season alive.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Saints-Bucs Coverage From the Week
- Saints Make Monday Moves for Bucs Game
- Saints-Buccaneers: War for the NFC South
- Saints X-Factors vs Buccaneers | Week 13
- Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em for Week 13
- Bucs vs. Saints Pregame Report - Week 13
- Saints Must Again Fluster Brady to Stay in South Race
- Saints Run Defense Looks to Stifle Buccaneers Ground Game
- Saints Final Injury Report for Week 13
- Saints Passing Attack Seeks Better Performance Against Buccaneers Defense
- NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 13
- Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 13
- The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints vs Buccaneers Preview
- Saints-Buccaneers Could Hasten End for Some on Losing Side
- Saints Playoff Hopes Are Alive
- Woeful NFC South Keeps Saints in Contention