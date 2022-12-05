The Saints ruled out four players prior to Monday night's matchup against the Buccaneers. Here's a look at who else is joining them for Week 13.

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DB P.J. Williams (knee)

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

OL Lewis Kidd

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)

DE Payton Turner (ankle)

The team called up Kirk Merritt and Lucas Krull from the practice squad, as well as signing Isaac Yiadom to the active roster. Kevin White was waived in the corresponding move.

Both Werner and Lattimore were limited this week at practice, which was actually the second straight week of practice for Lattimore. However, they won't play tonight. Expect Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo to get the start at corner, with Bradley Roby manning the slot. New Orleans must win tonight to keep their season alive.

Saints-Bucs Coverage From the Week