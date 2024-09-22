Get Hyped: Everything On the Eagles-Saints Week 3 Clash
The 2-0 Saints host the Eagles (1-1) in Week 3 in what should be a very electric atmosphere, something we just haven't seen in the Superdome in quite some time. The early hot start from the team has been a welcomed sight, as Klint Kubiak and company have helped revive New Orleans' offensive attack. Of course, it's not just him, but he and his coaches have worked heavily in tandem and have delivered early on. Here's our Pregame Report.
Week 3 Saints Pregame Report vs. Eagles
All-Time Series: The Eagles lead the all-time regular season series 18-13, winning two of the past three matchups. New Orleans has a 3-1 record against Philadelphia in the postseason.
Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Joe Davis, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Eagles Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: Scott Novak
Current Lines: Saints -3 (O/U at 9)
Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants
Last 5 Matchups
- 1/1/23 - Saints 20, Eagles 10
- 11/21/21 - Eagles 40, Saints 29
- 12/13/20 - Eagles 24, Saints 21
- 1/13/19 - Saints 20, Eagles 14 (NFC Divisional)
- 11/18/18 - Saints 48, Eagles 7
Broadcast Map (via 506sports): FOX has the doubleheader this week with the Ravens-Cowboys game in the afternoon timeframe. As always, check your local listings to see if you'll get the game, which is projected in red.
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 3
TAYSOM HILL UNLIKELY TO PLAY: Hill, who does a variety of things for the Saints, was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday after suffering a chest injury against Dallas last week. The New Orleans offense will have to find a way, and this is an even better opportunity to see what Klint Kubiak can cook up. Adam Prentice should be a huge focal point in blocking, and we could see rookie Dallin Holker in the lineup as an extra tight end. Not rushing Hill back for such an early game is the right call.
CONTAINING THE EAGLES RUSHING ATTACK: You aren't going to completely shut down Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, but limiting their success on the day would obviously go a long way. The Saints defense has been able to match the offense and be in sync, and that's one of the many differences in the early season for New Orleans. Regardless of how Dennis Allen approaches defending these two, the adjustments are the biggest thing in this game.
SUPERDOME HYSTERIA: There's two distinct moments I remember the Superdome being at its peak in the past several years. The first was when P.J. Williams got the pick-six to beat the Bucs in 2021, and then it was when Drew Brees was honored when they played the Bills less than a month later. Guess who will be in the building again on Sunday as the Legend of the Game? It's been a LONG time since the Superdome was the dominate place to be, and maybe this could be the year they get it back. We'll see.
Week 3 Eagles-Saints Coverage
- Saints vs. Eagles: X-Factors and Key Matchups For Week 3 Showdown
- How Saints Can Make Franchise History With Week 3 Win Over Eagles
- Saints News: One Star Player Downgraded and One Practice Squad Elevation Announced
- Bet Smarter: Must-Know New Orleans Saints Tips For Week 3!
- Must-Read Fantasy Football Advice: Heavily Consider Saints Offensive Stars In Week 3
- Explosive Saints Passing Attack Looks To Blow Through Eagles Defense
- Saints’ Latest Injury News: One Player Out - What's Taysom Hill's Status For Week 3?
- Saints Ground Game Vs. Eagles Defense - Who Will Prevail In The Trenches?
- Gridiron Clash: Eagles Passing Attack Faces Ferocious Saints Defense
- Get Ready: Eagles vs. Saints on FOX This Week - Will You Tune In?
- NFL Showdown: Can The Saints’ Ironclad Defense Halt The Eagles Rushing Attack?
- First Look at Saints vs. Eagles in Week 3: Will the Superdome See Another Epic Win?