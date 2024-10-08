Saints News Network

Saints Quarterback Joins Elite Company After Hitting Milestone on Monday Night Football

Derek Carr set a milestone on Monday Night Football.

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY -- Entering tonight, Saints quarterback Derek Carr had 39,924 passing yards and 248 touchdowns. After his connection to Foster Moreau in the 4th quarter, he now joins an elite list of 23 other quarterbacks for hitting a major milestone on Monday night against the Chiefs.

Carr becomes the 24th quarterback in NFL history to pass for 40,000 yards and have 250 touchdowns. Indianapolis' Joe Flacco just joined the last after his performance on Sunday. Among the players who are on the list outside of the obvious names include Dan Fouts, Drew Bledsoe, Warren Moon, Vinny Testaverde, Johnny Unitas, Carson Palmer and Frank Tarkenton. You can see the full list here.

