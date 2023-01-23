Saints Nielsen in High Demand for Defensive Coordinator Interviews

New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach is in high demand this offseason for interviews.

New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen is in high demand this offseason for interviews. Last week, the Atlanta Falcons requested to talk with the Saints' assistant coach for their defensive coordinator's position, and the Vikings may also get an opportunity.

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints co defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

According to Adam Schefter, Minnesota requested to interview Nielsen for their "vacant defensive coordinator job." First-year head coach Kevin O'Connell surprised many when he fired veteran defensive guru Ed Donatell after his first season with the Vikings on Jan. 19.

Donatell, 65, had 32 seasons of NFL experience.

No official announcement has stated that New Orleans granted the Vikings and Falcons permission to speak to Nielsen.

Nielsen, 32, has been in New Orleans since Sean Payton hired him out of N.C. State to become the defensive line coach in 2017. Dennis Allen promoted Nielsen and Kris Richard to the co-defensive coordinator role last January.

Last week, SNN's Bob Rose wrote that "undrafted defensive linemen such as Carl Granderson, Shy Tuttle, and Malcolm Roach flourished during Nielsen's tenure. Veterans Cam Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Kentavius Street, David Onyemata, and Marcus Davenport also had the best years of their career being coached by him. New Orleans ranked fifth in total defense this season. Their 48 sacks were the fourth-highest in the league, with 30 sacks and 45 tackles for loss coming from the defensive line."

Nielsen is an up-and-rising assistant coach. LSU attempted to lure him away from the Saints, but things got testy, and New Orleans offered him a contract extension.

His coaching career began as a volunteer assistant with USC in 2002. He's been a defensive assistant at Mississippi, Central Connecticut State, Tennessee-Martin, Northern Illinois, and N.C. State.

Read More Saints News