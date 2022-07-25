Skip to main content

Saints WR Chris Olave Among Preseason Favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Saints top draft pick in 2022 is expected to provide a major boost for the offense and is among preseason favorites for rookie of the year.
Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network lists New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave ninth in his top-10 candidates for 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. In his article, Olave is behind five other rookie wideouts, two running backs, and a quarterback.

Here is Zierlein's complete top-10 list.

10. Jahan Dotson, WR (Commanders)

9. Chris Olave, WR (Saints)

8. Christian Watson, WR (Packers)

7. Drake London, WR (Falcons)

6. Kenneth Walker, RB (Seahawks)

5. Skyy Moore, WR (Chiefs)

4. Garrett Wilson, WR (Jets)

3. Kenny Pickett, QB (Steelers)

2. Treylon Burks, WR (Titans)

1. Breece Hall, RB (Jets)

Oct 30, 2021; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) hauls in a touchdown against Penn State. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Olave is listed as a 1,000-to-1 favorite to win the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, according to FanDuel. He’s tied with Burks, London, and Watson as the third highest betting favorite behind only Hall and Pickett.

The Saints traded up to take Olave with the 11th overall pick of the first round out of Ohio State. He was the sixth offensive player chosen and the third receiver taken behind London and Buckeyes teammate Garrett Wilson.

New Orleans used their second first-round selection on OT Trevor Penning from Northern Iowa at number 19 overall. Penning and Olave were the only offensive players drafted by the Saints among their five picks this year.

Olave is a 6’1” and 188-Lb. wideout with 4.36 speed, outstanding route precision, and game breaking abilities. He led Ohio State in receiving yards in 2019 and 2020 and paced the team in receiving touchdowns last season.

In his last three seasons with the Buckeyes, Olave had 163 receptions for 2,505 yards and 32 scores, including 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.  He is Ohio State's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns, third in receptions, and fifth in receiving yards. 

Olave is expected to be a major part of a New Orleans passing attack that finished last in the league last season. Quarterback Jameis Winston returns after a season-ending knee injury, but Olave will have to share targets with Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and Jarvis Landry.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during rookie camp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award began in 1967. Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase won the award last year, the first receiver to take the honor since Odell Beckham in 2014. No tight end or offensive lineman has ever won the Rookie of the Year accolades, with 10 wide receivers, 21 quarterbacks, and 35 running backs taking the honor.

New Orleans has had three players win the Offensive Rookie of the Year in their franchise history. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore also took home NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2017.

  • George Rogers, RB (1981)
  • Rueben Mayes, RB (1986)
  • Alvin Kamara, RB (2017
