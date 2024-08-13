Saints Training Camp Day 15: Must-Read Practice Takeaways and Updates
IRVINE -- Day 15 of Saints training camp is in the bag, and we have already looked at attendance notes and the quarterback breakdown. Now, we shift our attention to some other items related to Tuesday's practice.
LAGNIAPPE
1-ON-1 HIGHLIGHTS
Solid period of 1-on-1 between the receivers and cornerbacks, with a little of Jordan Howden sprinkled in. The first big play was a nice deep fade hookup to the left with Samson Nacua via Derek Carr working against Kaleb Ford-Dement. Spencer Rattler came in on the next play and had a beautiful hookup to Shaq Davis on the left side that he hauled in with one hand working against Shemar Jean-Charles.
Alontae Taylor had a nice pass breakup on a slant route over the middle intended for Cedrick Wilson Jr. on a Carr pass. Wilson Jr. had a nice back shoulder hookup from Carr working against Rezjohn Wright on his next rep.
Carr hit consecutive touchdown passes on the left side, with a deep shot to Chris Olave against Alontae Taylor and the other being a Kevin Austin Jr. score with Jordan Howden on him. Austin Jr. put a nice move on Howden to get in, and his next rep saw him get another deep ball, this time from Jake Haener.
Rico Payton had nice coverage on a A.T. Perry fade route to the right with Carr throwing. Payton had another solid rep with a good finish working against Stanley Morgan Jr. with Carr as the passer. Jordan Howden also made up for the earlier rep by having a pass breakup on A.T. Perry from Carr, as he displayed nice recovery to break up the pass.
The defense ended up winning the final rep of Chris Olave vs. Alontae Taylor, which forced the offense and coach Keith Williams to do pushups.
OTHER NOTES AND OBSERVATIONS
- Bryan Bresee continues to get a good bit of work in with the first team on the interior. He was with Nathan Shepherd today, and we're going to pay close attention to seeing if this becomes the norm. Khaleke Hudson is also getting some more looks with the first team defense.
- Landon Young played at left and right tackle and subbed in with the first team offense, while Shane Lemieux also got some work in at right guard.
- This was the first day we've seen Taysom Hill throwing passes at practice during walkthroughs. He later worked with the running backs.
- Charlie Smyth went 5/7 on the day, missing from 51 and 59. He was wide right and then wide left on consecutive kicks. He's now 41/50 in training camp. He made kicks from extra point, 39, 42, extra point and 44 yards.
- Matt Hayball had a terrific day punting. He had three kicks that went over 5 seconds in hang time. Here's all the times I had for him: 4.91, 5.22, 4.94, 4.88, 5.15, 5.03, 4.38, 4.81, 4.59, 4.69, 4.72, 4.25.
- The Saints will have officials back out for next few days. Dennis Allen said they’re going to try to simulate as much game action as possible with the 49ers not coming for joint practices.
- Allen: “I’ve been really pleased with what I’ve seen out of Alontae (Taylor).” He said Taylor has had outstanding work ethic, among other things. Allen had clear praise for him, and we've pointed out plenty the job Taylor has done this camp.
- Allen said that “no one has taken the bull by the horns and said this is my job” on the safety position alongside Tyrann Mathieu. Justin Simmons remains a possibility, but he's visiting the Falcons.
- One thing that resonated with me today came from Cam Jordan. He talked about the importance of calling players out to get better, saying that no one is being sensitive and getting butt hurt.
- Jordan said he came in too light at first, about 14 pounds lighter coming in to camp. He was 269 at one time too for the first time since high school.
- Jordan was also the man in the middle witth Carl Granderson and Chase Young on the outside on a three-man rush.
Today's recap is sponsored by FOCO. FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise, with a product line that includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. You can score New Orleans Saints gear and save 10% off your purchase using the QR code or link here.
Saints Training Camp Recaps
- Day 1 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 2 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 3 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 4 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 5 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 6 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 7 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 8 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 9 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 10 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 11 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 12 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 13 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 14 Notes | Video Recap | Pod