Saints Training Camp Day 15: Veteran Quarterback Delivers While Rookie Struggles
IRVINE -- Day 15 of Saints training camp brought a good bit of action to the table, as New Orleans got back to work following a day of rest. One of the biggest focal points on the team is at the quarterback position obviously, and with our new breakdown, you can get straight into how each of them performed and who made plays out there. If you missed it, you can check out all of the attendance notes here. Here's how each quarterback performed on Tuesday.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 15
QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE
Spencer Rattler returned to action from his thigh contusion and backed up Derek Carr on the day. Here's the breakdown from each quarterback on Tuesday, with all the details that you need to know.
- Derek Carr: 11/11, 2 TDs (1/1, 3/3, 3/3, 3/3, 1/1)
- Spencer Rattler: 2/8, INT (1/1, 0/2, 0/2, 0/2, 1/1)
- Jake Haener: 7/11, 2 TDs (2/2, 0/1, 1/1, 1/2, 3/5)
- Taysom Hill: 0/1
TEAM SERIES ONE
The first team series saw Carr attempt one pass and started from the offense's 40-yard-line. The first play was a short run to the right with Jamaal Williams that D'Marco Jackson stopped. Jordan Mims then got a run to the outside that Willie Gay Jr. stopped on the right side. The lone pass was a pop pass to Taysom Hill that saw Carl Granderson be in position to make a tackle for loss.
The next play ended up in a Chase Young sack, as he got past Foster Moreau. Trevor Penning did a nice job on Granderson on the play. Before the final play, A.T. Perry was flagged for a false start that backed up the offense. The final play of his series was a Jordan Mims run that he cutback inside that he slipped on and Chase Young made an easy stop for a loss.
Spencer Rattler's first series also had one pass. However, it came on the second play after a short James Robinson run to the right that Willie Gay Jr. stopped. Originally, Michael Jacobson had a good block on him, but Gay Jr. got past it and made the play. Rattler rolled to the left after a play fake to Robinson and hit an easy connection to Dallin Holker that went for a deep gain after he got behind everyone and had major YAC. We then had two Jacob Kibodi runs, one going inside that was stopped by Cam Jordan and the other going to the left that got into the second level that was stopped by Anfernee Orji.
Haener got four reps during this series, hitting both of his passes on the first two plays. He hit James Robinson off play action on a swing pass to the right that went for a short gain after Khaleke Hudson stop. He then connected with Stanley Morgan Jr. on a short outside completion to the right for a decent gain. Jacob Kibodi got a run to the left that saw Isaiah Foskey beat Josiah Ezirim and make a tackle for loss, and the final play was a Jordan Mims run to the left that both Jack Heflin and Mike Rose made the stop.
TEAM SERIES TWO
This series started at the offense's 35-yard-line and was moved up in two-yard increments for the most part. Derek Carr's first snap was a toss right to Jamaal Williams that Willie Gay Jr. stopped for a short gain. Nice job by Trevor Penning on the play blocking Cam Jordan. Carr's first pass was a good connection to A.T. Perry that went for a 17-yard gain on the right side.
Carr then hit Chris Olave on the right side for an intermediate gain. Olave slipped on the route but recovered from it and made the play. Cam Jordan got Penning back with a pressure. Carr then hit Foster Moreau underneath that went for a big gain of 29 yards. Moreau got free and open and had a lot of green space in front of him. The final play was an outside run with James Robinson that Rico Payton stopped for a short gain.
Spencer Rattler came in and handed off to Jordan Mims for an inside run up the middle that got into the second level. He was pressured on the next play by Jaylan Ford and Khristian Boyd, who likely would have got a sack, but Rattler threw the pass away. The next play was a pass intended to Chris Olave that was on the left side, but he couldn't haul in a one-handed attempt. The final play was a Mims run inside off a delay that Isaiah Foskey stopped.
Jake Haener came in for three snaps, with the first play being an outside run to the left with Jacob Kibodi that Monty Rice stopped. Rice stopped Kibodi on the next play that went to outside right. His lone press was more of a throwaway after pressure, with Adam Prentice being in the area of a deep throw to the right with Anfernee Orji in coverage on him.
TEAM SERIES THREE
Carr ran six plays on his third series, completing all three of his passes that started at the offense's 32-yard-line. He started with a short hookup to the left on Foster Moreau that had some YAC on the play. James Robinson had a run inside that went to the right side and saw him get engulfed by Bryan Bresee. Carr then hit Chris Olave across the middle of the field with pressure mounting. He got the pass off at the last possible second and Jamaal Williams got some praise on the play for his blocking.
Williams got a flip out to the left that Rico Payton stopped for a loss, and that was followed up by an inside run to Jordan Mims that Will Harris sniffed out, blitzed and made the stop. Carr's final play was arguably the play of the day, as he hooked up on the left side with Cedrick Wilson. He made a spectacular one-handed grab working against D'Marco Jackson that got the offense all sorts of hyped, and the play went for a good gain.
Rattler's first play was an inside zone to the right with James Robinson that Khalen Saunders stopped for a short gain. Robinson got another carry, a stretch to the left that Mike Rose and Will Harris stopped for a loss. There was a false start on the next play with Oli Udoh, followed up by an incompletion to Cedrick Wilson Jr. He tried him off the right side and the pass was too high, but Wilson Jr. tried to haul it in one-handed. The final play was one to forget, as Rattler was picked off by Rezjohn Wright over the middle. Jordan Mims and Dallin Holker were in the area, and something was clearly off. Wright made a nice read, however.
Jake Haener came in for just two plays, with Jacob Kibodi getting a run to the outside left that Jack Heflin stopped for a loss. The other play went from shotgun and he connected with Stanley Morgan Jr. on a short pass to the left.
TEAM SERIES FOUR - RED ZONE
Derek Carr (3/3, TD)
- 15-yard-line: Complete, short screen to the right to Jordan Mims (Shemar Jean-Charles/Willie Gay Jr.). Gay Jr. did a nice job on the edge to stop it for a short gain.
- 11-yard-line: Jamaal Williams short run inside (Cam Jordan).
- 7-yard-line: Complete, short outside left pass to Jordan Mims for a short gain (Willie Gay Jr.). Pressure was coming on the play.
- 5-yard-line: Taysom Hill short run inside (Willie Gay Jr.). Hill and Jamaal Williams were on the backfield on this play. Willie Gay Jr. got a hand on Hill in the backfield, so technically that would be a tackle for loss, but this is Taysom Hill too and there's no telling.
- 2-yard-line: Complete, shovel pass to Taysom Hill for a touchdown.
Spencer Rattler (0/2)
- 15-yard-line: Spencer Rattler keeper left for a short gain. It was a designed play action rollout to the left, but no one was open.
- 11-yard-line: James Robinson inside middle for a short gain (Bryan Bresee/Jaylan Ford). Kool-Aid McKinstry was also in on the play.
- 7-yard-line: Incomplete, pass intended for Michael Jacobson in the end zone (Jaylan Ford). Throw was off-target.
- 5-yard-line: Jordan Mims short run inside (Khaleke Hudson). Hudson made a nice hit on the play.
- 2-yard-line: Incomplete, inside slant pass intended for Chris Olave (Kool-Aid McKinstry). It was off a rub route and McKinstry did an excellent job with the pass breakup on the route.
Jake Haener (1/2, TD)
- 15-yard-line: James Robinson short run inside (Jack Heflin/Anfernee Orji). Was off a draw and Heflin and Orji did a nice job on the play to stop it.
- 11-yard-line: Jacob Kibodi short run left stopped for a loss (Mike Rose). Kobid slipped on the run and it allowed Rose to make an easy TFL.
- 7-yard-line: Complete, wheel route right to Jordan Mims for a touchdown (Khaleke Hudson). Great hookup and nice throw/placement.
- 5-yard-line: Jacob Kibodi inside run for a touchdown. Nice blocking by the offensive line and good run by Kibodi.
- 2-yard-line: Incomplete, fade right pass intended for Stanley Morgan Jr. (J.T. Gray).
Derek Carr (1/1, TD)
- 10-yard-line: Jordan Mims short run inside (D'Marco Jackson).
- 5-yard-line: Complete, left side pass to Taysom Hill for a touchdown (Tyrann Mathieu). Nothing was there orginally, and Carr rolled to the left of the James Robinson play fake and found Hill at the about the 2-yard-line, and he took it in from there.
- 2-yard-line: Incomplete, this was a pass by Taysom Hill. He did the wild cat and tried to roll right to find something. Chris Olave was in the area.
DEVELOPMENTAL PERIOD
This period focused on working from the defense's 25-yard-line, with Jake Haener making up some for the reps he didn't get during practice in team.
Spencer Rattler's series got started with a pass attempt, but no throw was made as he rolled right and kept it for a 5-yard gain. Jacob Kibodi got an inside run on the next play that went for a short gain due to a Jaylan Ford stop. Rattler, who struggled today, ended on a high note by having a beautiful connection with Samson Nacua working against Kool-Aid McKinstry. It was a great crossing route by Nacua, who beat McKinstry and had some strong YAC that could have ended in a touchdown.
Haener's final work started with a James Robinson run to the outside right that both Jaylan Ford and Isaiah Foskey stopped for a minimal gain. Haener's first pass was nearly a pick by newcomer Kaleb Ford-Dement. It was an intermediate shot over the middle near the right hash intended for Michael Jacobson. Haener came back to his Samson Nacua for an 18-yard connection on the left side, as he once again got one on Kool-Aid McKinstry. The next pass was a deep right end zone shot from the 17-yard-line intended for Kevin Rader, but there was nothing open on the play and the ball went out of bounds.
With a fresh set of downs from the 12-yard-line, the next sequence started with a short inside run with Jordan Mims that Khaleke Hudson made a nice stop. Haener hit Jordan Mims in the right flats for a short gain on the next play, and then James Robinson got an inside zone carry that went to the 2-yard-line. Haener ended the day on a positive note, hitting Kevin Austin Jr. on the fade route to the left for a touchdown, as he beat Ford-Dement.
