Saints News Network

Saints Training Camp Day 16: Health Improving, But Challenges Persist

The Saints can't exactly catch a break in the health department, but things are somewhat moving in the right direction.

John Hendrix

Bub Means at Saints practice on Wednesday.
Bub Means at Saints practice on Wednesday. / Hendrix Media | Saints News Network
In this story:

IRVINE -- The Saints have just a few more practices to soak up California before they return home next week, and Wednesday's session provided some nice action to break down. New Orleans worked heavily on team drills after their normal individual and positional ones. Here's all of the attendance notes you need to get caught up on Day 16.

Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 16

Trevor Penning at Saints training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Trevor Penning at Saints training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 14. / Hendrix Media | Saints News Network

ATTENDANCE

The health of the Saints tends to be trending in the right direction, but they still can't get a day where they just move forward. Among those not spotted at Wednesday's practice included A.T. Perry (ankle), Millard Bradford, Alvin Kamara (back tightness), Isaiah Stalbird (ankle), Nick Saldiveri (calf), Kyler Baugh, Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow.) and Michael Jacobson.

Kyler Baugh was waived for Mason Fairchild, and he was in No. 82. Bub Means and Rashid Shaheed weren't in a red non-contact jersey and participated in individual and team drills. Equanimeous St. Brown was still in his red jersey and only did individual. Demario Davis participated in walkthroughs and some individual drills.

There were a lot of Saints players working off to the side, which included Ugo Amadi, Pete Werner, Kendre Miller, Paulson Adebo, Juwan Johnson, Mason Tipton and Mac McCain later.

There was a brief scare at practice with Cesar Ruiz getting injured after a team snap. He was clearly frustrated and in pain, went to the tent after getting looked at but eventually returned. The Saints can't afford to lose any main contributors, let alone someone on the starting offensive line. Jaylan Ford did leave practice early with what Dennis Allen called 'the other hamstring' injury.

OPENING DRIVE

Dennis Allen said today’s practice was a grinder for a reason. They wanted to get more work in with no joint practices in play. The Saints offensive and defensive coaches didn’t have ideas of what plays were being called by the other today. New Orleans ran five team periods in addition to their developmental one.

Carl Cheffers' crew was out here officiating today's practice. They'll be around for the next couple of days.

Allen's comments regarding players who aren't getting back on the field for practice were interesting, to say the least. He said if players can’t be out at practice, how can he evaluate them? He pointed out how he has been with Demario Davis since 2018 and knowns where things stand with him.

Derek Carr started his day 9/9, going 3/3 in the first team period and then 5/5 in the second team period. He hit the next pass in his first series of the third team period, and then had a throw in the dirt due to some pressure on the second series.

When I said there were some tough moments for the Saints offense that seemed to spark some controversy on social media, it was for the entire offense. Some added context is that there are still some glaring issues with the protection. Trevor Penning is struggling, and he was on the ground a few times and got beat in protection. The first team offense did have some strong moments and looked pretty good overall to build off Tuesday's practice, but their end of half sequence was sloppy.

Today's recap is sponsored by FOCO. FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise, with a product line that includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. You can score New Orleans Saints gear and save 10% off your purchase using the QR code or link here.

FOCO

Saints Training Camp Recaps

Published
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News