Who's Not Playing for the Saints In Week 6? Check the Game Day Inactives Now!
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints ruled out five players prior to Sunday's matchup against the Bucs, and one of them ended up going to injured reserve. Here's a look at who else is out for Week 6 from the Superdome, as New Orleans looks to end a three-game losing skid.
Saints Inactives List - Week 6
- Derek Carr (oblique)
- Taysom Hill (rib)
- Pete Werner (hamstring)
- Kendre Miller (hamstring)
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- Lucas Patrick (chest)
- Khristian Boyd
Patrick (chest), Miller (hamstring) and Payton Turner (knee) were all questionable coming in, with Miller getting activated off injured reserve on Saturday. It's unclear why he's not active for the game and why they went ahead and did the move to begin with. New Orleans placed Will Harris on injured reserve with his hamstring injury and elevated Johnathan Abram and Chris Reed for this game.
While you wait for kickoff to get here, be sure to check out our Pregame Report and Game Preview.
