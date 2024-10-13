Saints News Network

Who's Not Playing for the Saints In Week 6? Check the Game Day Inactives Now!

A look at who won't be playing for the Saints when they take on the Bucs in Week 6.

John Hendrix

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints ruled out five players prior to Sunday's matchup against the Bucs, and one of them ended up going to injured reserve. Here's a look at who else is out for Week 6 from the Superdome, as New Orleans looks to end a three-game losing skid.

Saints Inactives List - Week 6

Taysom Hill misses another game for the Saints
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • Derek Carr (oblique)
  • Taysom Hill (rib)
  • Pete Werner (hamstring)
  • Kendre Miller (hamstring)
  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • Lucas Patrick (chest)
  • Khristian Boyd

Patrick (chest), Miller (hamstring) and Payton Turner (knee) were all questionable coming in, with Miller getting activated off injured reserve on Saturday. It's unclear why he's not active for the game and why they went ahead and did the move to begin with. New Orleans placed Will Harris on injured reserve with his hamstring injury and elevated Johnathan Abram and Chris Reed for this game.

