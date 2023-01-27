Report: Sean Payton, Owner Michael Bidwell Seen Together Cardinals Facility

Sean Payton and Michael Bidwell seen together at the Arizona Cardinals practice facility.

It appears that Sean Payton and Michael Bidwell, the owner of the Arizona Cardinals, have been seen together at the Cardinals' practice facility in the late afternoon, as reported by Cameron Cox of 12News. Payton arrived before 9 AM with another person for his interview.

Cox stated "they've been at the practice facility all day." He has another tweet that shows Payton and Bidwell leaving the facility headed towards a vehicle in the parking lot.

The development signals Payton and the Cardinals are continuing their talks with mutual interest about potentially becoming their next head coach.

The list of teams for which Payton as a potential candidate dropped after the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as their head coach. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have not officially ruled him out of their coaching search.

After the season ended, Michael Bidwell, the owner of the Cardinals, was asked if the team was interested in Payton and gave a subtle smirk in response, indicating interest in the former Saints head coach.

The Cardinals have strong ownership, excellent organization, first-class facilities, and a talented roster, all factors Payton mentioned that he would consider when choosing a new team.

Sean Payton is still under contract with the New Orleans Saints until after the 2024 season. Should the Cardinals desire to make an offer for him, they must first negotiate with New Orleans and possibly trade their first-round draft pick and other resources in exchange.

