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The New Orleans Saints (3-6) face another difficult challenge Sunday when they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (7-2).

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers , the Saints continue to struggle with offensive consistency and finishing games under head coach Kellen Moore.

Those problems could prove costly against a well-rounded Chicago team that boasts one of the NFL's most productive offenses and a top-10 defense.

Can the Saints pull off an unlikely upset, or will their struggles continue against one of the NFC's top contenders?

Here's how our staff predicts Sunday's matchup will unfold.

Grant Chachere, Lead Writer: L 28-14

This is a game that doesn’t favor the Saints.

The Bears are by far the best team the Saints have faced since the Detroit Lions , who beat New Orleans in overtime. They have one of the league’s best offenses , led by quarterback Caleb Williams, and one of the league's most balanced teams.

Defensively, the Bears have a top-10 defense.

Chicago boasts a top-10 defense, ranking eighth in scoring (20.4 PPG) and seventh in total defense (310.9 YPG). Their strength lies against the run, allowing 91.1 yards per game (seventh-fewest), while placing 15th against the pass (219.8 YPG).

Crucially, the Bears lead the NFL in third-down defense (22.8% conversion rate allowed) and rank 12th in red-zone touchdown efficiency (53.8%). They maintain consistent pass pressure with 26 sacks (ninth) and seven interceptions (tied for 11th).

Also, this will be the first cold-weather game for the Saints as the temperature will be in the 50s throughout the game.

I don’t think the Saints will pull off the upset, but what I do know is that the Saints have played better on the road as both of their wins came on the road against the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants . I do think its defense will do enough to make this game tight before Chicago pulls away near the end.

Prediction:

Bears 28

Saints 14

Doug Joubert, Publisher: L 32-21

This is a Saints team that seems to be searching, searching for an identity, a consistent offense, people on the same page.

The New Orleans offense sputters and coughs more than my old 1969 VW Beetle. No matter what I would do to that little air-cooled engine, it never could quite get started, and when it did, it usually took a few minutes of driving before it would get going smoothly. Once it was warmed up, that little thing was a joy to drive. Unfortunately, it took a while to even get to that point.

The Saints O reminds me of that Beetle.

They can't seem to get going in the beginning. Once they get warmed up and going, they are fun to watch. Until then, it's almost torturous to be a part of.

Eventually, I had to get rid of that little car. Keeping the valves aligned properly on that rapidly expanding air-cooled engine proved to be one of those "I'll be doing this forever" kind of projects, so I just gave up and moved on.

The New Orleans offense is at that point, in my opinion. A squad that cannot consistently move the ball, stopping and starting itself with poor run blocking, or wide receivers and a quarterback who aren't on the same page, or play calling that comes across as vanilla as can be (think runs in the middle).

Now, Brandon Staley's group is another story, another car if you will. They remind me of a Tesla. The Saints defense can really get going with the first acceleration, but fade at the end.

A battery-powered Tesla is a lot like that. They can fly right out the gate and tear the street up, but don't expect that to last, as those batteries won't go 300-plus miles (no matter what they say) like a gas-power engine will, losing energy much sooner than their gas counterparts.

This Saints defense has produced through the first three quarters, especially for the last few games. Although getting turnovers has been a notable absence for this group, it has played well, up until the final quarter. To wit, the Panthers' game.

I say all that to say this: you cannot do any of what the offense and defense has been doing against a quality team. The Panthers, Browns, and Steelers were not quality teams. This Bears team is.

It will take a complete game, start to finish, for this Saints team to have a chance to beat Chicago. The local boys haven't done that all year long.

Prediction:

Bears 32

Saints 21

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