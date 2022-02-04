BLEAV in Saints: Coaching Search, Brian Flores, and the Senior Bowl

Saints Podcast: Coaching Search, Brian Flores, and the Senior Bowl
The Saints coaching search, Brian Flores, and the Senior Bowl were some of the hottest topics of the week, and the BLEAV in Saints Pod breaks it down.
The Saints coaching search is heating up, and the latest episode of BLEAV in Saints jumps in to talk about some of the things general manager Mickey Loomis said on Wednesday, as well as quick thoughts and observations at the Senior Bowl in Mobile.
Follow us on Twitter: @BleavSaints | Terrance Copper | John Hendrix
In This Episode...
- Reactions from the NFC and AFC Championship games.
- Talking Tom Brady retirement.
- Saints coaching search update and discussing the Brian Flores lawsuit.
- Senior Bowl reactions from Mobile, and the pressure these college athletes face.
- New Orleans may be going to London, and Terrance shares his experience from 2008.
