Nine practice sessions will be open to Saints fans with an additional chance to see them in the Superdome in late August.

The Saints have announced their training camp schedule for 2022. Nine practice sessions will be open to fans, and there's a special session being held in the Superdome in later August. Rookies report for training camp next week on July 19, while the veterans will be in the following Tuesday on July 26. The first day of practice will be on Wednesday, July 27.

Here's a look at the practice schedule that will be open to the public.

Saints Practices - Open to the Public

Saturday, July 30 (9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Monday, Aug. 1 (9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 2 (9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 4 (9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Friday, Aug. 5 (9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 6 (9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Monday, Aug. 8 (9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 10 (9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 11 (9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

In addition to these, the team will have a special practice inside the Superdome on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. For fans that are traveling to Green Bay, joint practices will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 (10:25 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.) and Wednesday, Aug. 17 (10:25 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.).

Information to Know

The first practice on 7/30 (Saturday) will be part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday" initiative, which will feature multiple interactive and entertainment elements that the team will announce at a later date. You can expect bleacher seating for practices that will be covered and misted, but still plan for it to be nice and hot.

TICKETING: Attending practice is free, but remember that you must reserve the tickets on the team's website. Season ticketholders can start registering for tickets on Monday, July 18, while waiting list members can register on Tuesday, July 19. The general public will be able to secure theirs on Wednesday, July 20. They'll be available on a limited basis starting at 10:00 a.m.

For more information and the full press release from the team, go here. It's a great time to go see your favorite players and also try to score some autographs and photos.

We'll be there each day with full observations, notes, and coverage.

Read More Saints News