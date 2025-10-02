Baker Mayfield shares funny line on Sam Darnold ahead of Seahawks-Buccaneers
In one of the NFL's marquee games on Sunday, two surprising 3-1 teams with sneaky star quarterbacks meet when the Seattle Seahawks host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field.
Where Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are today is made even more intriguing by where they shared "yesterday."
Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft; Darnold No. 3. In 2022 they played together for the Carolina Panthers, each starting six games during a forgettable 7-10 season. Darnold replaced Mayfield, who was benched.
From those humble beginnings, the two face off Sunday as bona fide stars. Their winding roads led to starting jobs and big contracts on playoff contenders, both signing deals for three years and $100 million.
"Sam and I are really close," Mayfield said this week. "I'm happy for him. From going a couple different places that weren't great for us to having a good opportunity elsewhere, it's fun to see. I knew he just needed that chance, and he's thriving now. It's good to see."
Despite their friendship and common Carolina roots, their shared background led to a funny exchange this week when a reporter asked if Mayfield and Darnold ever talked about the "good ol' days" playing for the Panthers.
"Uh," Mayfield said. "Do we reminisce about what days"
After a long pause, he said, "Uh ... nope. No, we don't."
In Seattle, Darnold is with his fifth team in eight NFL seasons. The Bucs are Mayfield's fourth.
