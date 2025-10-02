Baker Mayfield shares funny line on Sam Darnold ahead of Seahawks-Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield said he and Sam Darnold remain close friends...



Reporter: "Do you and Sam ever reminisce on the good old days in Carolina?"



Baker: "Uhhh. Reminisce on WHAT days?



Reporter: "The good old days in Carolina."



Baker: "Oh, nope. No we don't." 😂



