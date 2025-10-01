Seahawks make Sunday kickoff time decision in conjunction with Mariners' playoff game
Sunday will still be a sports frenzy in Seattle, but after the Major League Baseball playoff schedules were announced the Seahawks won't have to change the time of their kickoff after all.
With baseball's Mariners set to host Game 2 of the American League Division Series Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park and the Seahawks also playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field, there was a contingency plan for the football game to perhaps move to accommodate the baseball crowd.
MORE: Streaking Seahawks also winning their Geno Smith trade with Raiders
But MLB announced Wednesday that the AL West champion Mariners will play the second game of their series at 5:03 p.m., well after the Seahawks-Bucs game ends. That kickoff remains set for 1:05 p.m.
The Mariners will face either the Detroit Tigers or Cleveland Guardians. The Seahawks will look for their fourth consecutive victory against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs in a game most NFL experts predict will be decided by a field goal.
With the two stadiums about a Cal Raleigh homer or Sam Darnold Hail Mary away from each other, there were concerns about the infrastructure being able to handle approximately 120,000 frenzied fans at the same time as far as traffic and parking, etc.
MORE: CBS analyst is latest to hop aboard Seahawks' bandwagon with Super Bowl prediction
The teams and city could face the same dilemma on Oct.. 20, with the Mariners possibly hosting Game 7 of the ALDS around the same time the Seahawks play a marquee game on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks land among contenders in Week 5 power rankings
JSN doesn’t hold back on opinion of Seattle Seahawks’ defense
4 potential trade partners for struggling cornerback Riq Woolen