All Seahawks

Seahawks make Sunday kickoff time decision in conjunction with Mariners' playoff game

With the Mariners given a later start by Major League Baseball, the Seahawks are keeping their 1:05 kickoff Sunday afternoon against the Buccaneers at Lumen Field.

Richie Whitt

Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) celebrates a TD against the Buccaneers in Germany in 2022.
Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) celebrates a TD against the Buccaneers in Germany in 2022. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sunday will still be a sports frenzy in Seattle, but after the Major League Baseball playoff schedules were announced the Seahawks won't have to change the time of their kickoff after all.

With baseball's Mariners set to host Game 2 of the American League Division Series Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park and the Seahawks also playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field, there was a contingency plan for the football game to perhaps move to accommodate the baseball crowd.

MORE: Streaking Seahawks also winning their Geno Smith trade with Raiders

But MLB announced Wednesday that the AL West champion Mariners will play the second game of their series at 5:03 p.m., well after the Seahawks-Bucs game ends. That kickoff remains set for 1:05 p.m.

The Mariners will face either the Detroit Tigers or Cleveland Guardians. The Seahawks will look for their fourth consecutive victory against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs in a game most NFL experts predict will be decided by a field goal.

With the two stadiums about a Cal Raleigh homer or Sam Darnold Hail Mary away from each other, there were concerns about the infrastructure being able to handle approximately 120,000 frenzied fans at the same time as far as traffic and parking, etc.

MORE: CBS analyst is latest to hop aboard Seahawks' bandwagon with Super Bowl prediction

The teams and city could face the same dilemma on Oct.. 20, with the Mariners possibly hosting Game 7 of the ALDS around the same time the Seahawks play a marquee game on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Seahawks Devon Witherspoon throws the ceremonial first pitch before a Mariners game in 2024.
Seahawks Devon Witherspoon throws the ceremonial first pitch before a Mariners game in 2024. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks land among contenders in Week 5 power rankings

JSN doesn’t hold back on opinion of Seattle Seahawks’ defense

4 potential trade partners for struggling cornerback Riq Woolen

Mike Macdonald has to stop surrender ball on fourth & short

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Seahawks News