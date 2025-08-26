All Seahawks

DeMarcus Lawrence on why he chose Seattle Seahawks over retiring from NFL

After 11 seasons with the Cowboys, four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence signed with Seattle this offseason. He had his reasons for joining the Seahawks.

Russell Baxter

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) practices before the 2024 NFC wild card game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
As it turned out, one of the Dallas Cowboys’ best defensive players in recent memory chose Seattle, Washington, instead of Washington.

Huh? Four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence was able to test free agency this season after 11 years with the Cowboys. There was also the thought that the veteran pass-rusher would opt for retirement. In a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast, that notion was taken off the table. “I was pretty close,” said the veteran defender (via Caio Miari of TheScore.com). “But…my kids and my wife weren’t ready for me to hang it up. They told me, ‘Why not give it another try?”

Apparently, there was an opportunity for Lawrence to join another NFC East team, but he had his reasons to going elsewhere.

Seattle Seahawks appear to be ideal fit for DeMarcus Lawrence

An up-and-coming Seattle Seahawks' defense appeared to be the kind of situation the 11-year pro was looking for. Of course, going to the Commanders would have reunited Lawrence with Dan Quinn—Dallas’ defensive coordinator from 2021-23. Those final two seasons under Quinn resulted in his third and fourth Pro Bowl invitations. Lawrence was off to a solid start in 2024, totaling 14 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in the club’s first four games. But he suffered a foot injury in that fourth game, and did not play the remainder of the season.

A defender with 61.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, and 10 takeaways (2 returned for touchdowns), as well as nine postseason games (3.0 sacks) is a welcome addition for head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde. Lawrence is also an ideal mentor for young performers such as Derick Hall, Boye Mafe, and 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy II.

There are those who have high hopes for this Seahawks’ defense in 2025, and Lawrence's presence is certainly a factor.

