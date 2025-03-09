Latest DK Metcalf scoop means Seahawks much more likely to trade him
Not long after we learned that DK Metcalf requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, we also found out that Seattle's asking price was a bit... ambitious. The first scoop on the Metcalf trade talks stated the Seahawks were seeking a first and a third-round draft pick in exchange for DK.
They were never going to get that much for Metcalf, and we thought it might be a sign that the team wasn't truly serious about trading Metcalf to anybody and preferred to keep him. However, the latest scoop on the DK negotiations suggests the Seahawks really might do it.
According to a report by Dianna Russini at The Athletic, the Seahawks have backed off that original demand of a first and a third and lowered their asking price for DK. Now she says they are open to considering a package centered around a second-round draft pick.
This pretty much blows up our keeping-DK theory. If they were truly leaning towards keeping Metcalf they wouldn't be lowering their price in the first place. That they're now willing to consider a second-rounder (and likely another Day 3 pick in the bargain) suggests that this is now under serious consideration.
As for Metcalf's part, Russini says he's looking to play somewhere warm and make $30 million per year. On that subject, here's a list of receiver-needy teams who should be willing to pay Metcalf and also qualify as warm, at least compared to Seattle.
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Dallas Cowboys
- Carolina Panthers
Of these the team that's closest to contending (assuming that's still on DK's list) is the Chargers, who also happen to have the best odds of any outside team (tied with Seattle) to land Metcalf.
