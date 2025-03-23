2025 NFL draft: Seahawks projected to add to QB competition in Round 2
After trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks brought in Sam Darnold in NFL free agency. He signed a three-year deal worth up to $100.5 million. The catch is that there's an out after one year, which would allow the Seahawks to move on from Darnold and pay him $37.5 million. They surely don't want that to happen, but the option will be there.
With that being the case, there's a belief the Seahawks could bring in competition at the position during the 2025 NFL Draft. That's what happens in a recent mock draft from NFL.com's Chad Reuter. In his mock, Reuter makes picks for the first four rounds and the most interesting for Seattle comes at No. 50.
That's where Reuter has them selecting Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Originally, Ewers went to Ohio State but transferred to Texas after one season. He spent the past three years with the Longhorns, finishing with 9,128 yards and a 68-to-24 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Ewers had one year of eligibility remaining but opted to go into the draft this year. He's seen as a potential project player but has proven his arm talent is enough to get it done at the next level.
Should Seattle bring him in, it could push Darnold to make the most out of this chance while giving the Seahawks a back up plan in case the former Viking doesn't pan out.
