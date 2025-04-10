ESPN: Controversial WR prospect could fill need for Seahawks in Round 1
We have at least reached the stretch run ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. In the coming days we should get a much clearer idea of what each team is looking for. As for the Seattle Seahawks, two big trends have emerged from the most plugged-in mock drafters. With that first-round pick (No. 18 overall) Seattle is pick either an offensive tackle prospect who projects as a guard at the next level or one of the top wide receivers in the class.
On the latter score, our preferred target is Matthew Golden from Texas, who fits the Doug Baldwin-Tyler Lockett build prototype to go with take-the-top-off speed that Seattle's offense hasn't had in a while. However, the latest reporting suggests the Seahawks will be looking for a different WR type.
According to NFL draft expert Matt Miller at ESPN, he expects Seattle to target a big-bodied receiver, possibly as soon as the first round.
"While the offensive line is an area the Seahawks are expected to focus on, expect them to be looking for a big-bodied receiver, too. Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona) could fill that need with their first pick."
Golden is rising, but for now McMillan (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) is still the top-ranked wide receiver prospect in this class according to the consensus big board.
Teams tend to target prospects based on their traits over raw college production, but it's difficult to ignore the numbers that McMillan posted over the last three seasons at Arizona. In 37 games he totaled 213 catches, 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns.
McMillan's name has been making the rounds recently after a two-year old interview surfaced where he stated he doesn't watch film in his free time. This has caused a great deal of pearl-clutching. If anything McMillan needs media training - but letting that statement move you off a prospect like this would be a big mistake.
For our money, the Seahawks should target a wide receiver in Round 1 - but their next two picks (Nos. 50 and 52 overall) have to go to the top interior offensive linemen on their board.
