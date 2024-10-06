5 Storylines to Watch in Seattle Seahawks Week 5 Game vs. New York Giants
Week 4 didn’t go as the Seattle Seahawks had hoped it would. They’re now looking to bounce back in Week 5 versus the New York Giants.
Seattle is back at home at Lumen Field against a banged-up Giants team. New York will likely be without two of its top offensive weapons — wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Devin Singletary — while the Seahawks are finally getting healthier on the defensive side of the ball.
The Seahawks (3-1) and Giants (1-3) have had opposite season outcomes thus far. On paper, this is a game Seattle should handily win. That applies a different type of pressure on the team than last week against the Detroit Lions.
With kickoff approaching at 1:25 p.m., here are five storylines to watch in the Seahawks’ Week 5 game versus the Giants.
1. How does the Seahawks' defense look, particularly in run defense?
Detroit dismantled Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s banged-up defense in Week 4. Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 18 of 18 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns. He caught another touchdown. Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 158 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.
Even though Goff was perfect through the air, that was because the Lions established the run so quickly and effectively. It allowed Detroit to do whatever it wanted. Versus the Giants, the Seahawks can’t give Daniel Jones that luxury. Seattle must apply the pressure immediately by shutting down the Giants’ run game. Multiple defensive starters will be back in the lineup, so injuries aren’t an excuse.
Additionally, Seattle’s pass coverage had been excellent all season until Week 4. That group must bounce back and make things difficult for Jones.
2. Does Daniel Jones step up to the plate?
On the opposite sideline, Jones has an opportunity to earn a signature win versus the Seahawks. He’s still an NFL quarterback. Seattle, with a far worse defense last season, sacked Jones 11 times and intercepted him twice in a 24-3 win at Metlife Stadium. This year’s group should make things even harder on Jones.
Jones will be without his top offensive weapons, so it’s on him to fuel the Giants’ offensive production. That hasn’t been his strength in the past but, again, he’s an NFL quarterback. Jones went 29-of-40 passing for 281 yards and an interception last week in a 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu will be making his season debut for Seattle. He needs to show up big getting after the Giants signal-caller.
3. Seattle’s offense should flourish.
New York’s defense is a solid unit. Their front seven includes difference makers on the edges in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, as well as Dexter Lawrence in the middle. At inside linebacker, the Giants made Bobby Okereke the 10th highest-paid player at the position this offseason for a reason.
That said, even if the Giants can pressure Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, that’s when he’s been at his best. No matter what unit Smith has faced this season, he’s found a way to carve them up. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was third in the NFL in receiving yards (366) entering Week 5, and he’s posted triple-digit receiving yards in three straight games.
Seattle’s run game is back to full force. Running back Kenneth Walker III makes it so, allowing the offense to keep its balance. The offense should stay hot against New York.
4. Is fatigue evident for Seattle?
This is the second of three games for Seattle in 11 days. The Seahawks had to travel to Detroit for a Monday night game in Week 4, played in a 42-29 track meet and then had their first practice of the week to prepare for New York on Wednesday. After this game, they host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.
It’s one of the unfortunate realities of the NFL, but it is out of Seattle’s control. The tight schedule came at a poor time with all of the Seahawks’ injuries. They’re getting healthier, but recovery from a sport as physical as football doesn’t always happen quickly.
The real risk is having a tight game versus the Giants and being drained heading into the 49ers game. That one is much more critical for Seattle, but they still need a victory over New York to maintain their sole lead in the NFC West.
5. Can the Seahawks maintain their NFC West lead?
As mentioned before, San Francisco (2-2) is still keeping things close in the NFC West race. If the 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and Seattle loses to the Giants, they will be tied for the division lead.
With Seattle and San Francisco playing their first of two matchups this season in Week 6, the Seahawks need to keep a one-game lead — especially considering the tight schedule and possible fatigue in that rivalry game.
Coming off the loss to Detroit, the Seahawks could use the confidence booster as well. Seattle would risk losing three in a row if they are upset by New York.