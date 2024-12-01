Game Predictions: Seahawks Week 13 vs. Jets
A pair of NFC West victories over the last two weeks have the Seattle Seahawks back in control of their own destiny at the top of a congested division. But their advantage is far from safe.
The Seahawks (6-5) are on opposite ends of the season spectrum from the Jets (3-8), who have lost seven of their last eight games. Seattle was once sliding as well, but it got back on track. New York has been unable to sort its issues, and ownership cleaned house as a result.
Every game is crucial at this point in the season, especially for teams that have postseason aspirations. Seattle is right in the mix and has an opportunity to inch even closer to securing a berth.
Will the Seahawks extend, maintain or lose their advantage in the division versus the Jets? Our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch in Sunday's Week 13 game.
Predictions For Week 13
Despite having one of the worst records in the AFC and being arguably the league's biggest disappointment this season, the Jets aren't devoid of talent on either side of the football, starting with Aaron Rodgers under center throwing to the likes of Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. Even if things haven't gone close to plan through 12 weeks, coming of the bye week, the veteran quarterback wasn't listed on the final injury report and will be healthier than he has been in quite some time, which will ramp up the difficulty of this matchup.
New York also has a quality defense that has no shortage of star power led by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner. Boasting one of the best pass defenses in the league, Seattle will be put to the test trying to stop Williams and a solid defensive line from wreaking havoc up front against an offensive line that will be breaking in a rookie guard in Sataoa Laumea as part of its fifth starting combination this year. A one-dimensional attack likely won't be able to get off the ground at MetLife Stadium, keeping the underdogs in the game.
For the Seahawks to be able to fend off their underdog opposition on Sunday, they will need to take advantage of a Jets' rushing defense that has been an Achilles heel for the team all season long, currently ranking 21st in rushing yardage allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed. Unleashing Ken Walker III will be imperative to slowing down Williams and a feisty pass rush now including Hasson Reddick, while getting heat on Rodgers will also be crucial against an offensive line missing veteran starting tackle Tyron Smith.
Based on recent performance, Seattle should have the edge with Mike Macdonald's defense coming alive in back-to-back wins over San Francisco and Arizona. But this will not be an easy game by any means, especially starting at 10 AM PT, and the offense will have to be more effective overall than it has been scoring just 26 points in those contests. If Geno Smith and Walker can't fuel a more productive day on the scoreboard, this game screams devastating upset. -Corbin K. Smith
Corbin's Pick to Click: Ken Walker III
Ranked in the bottom five in the NFL in rushing yards, rushing attempts, and yards per attempt, Seattle's run game has been anemic for most of the season in large part due to poor blocking. Plugging a rookie in Laumea into the lineup could make sledding even tougher for Walker, but New York's ugly numbers defending the run match the eye test, particularly at linebacker where Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood have each posted at least an 11 percent missed tackle rate.
With C.J. Mosley unlikely to play with a lingering neck issue, Walker has a great chance to capitalize on an underwhelming second level that has been atrocious at times defending the run. Already leading the league in missed tackles forced among running backs, look for that number to jump up against a Jets defense that has struggled to wrap up ball carriers all year and has allowed five rushing touchdowns in just their last two games alone.
Corbin's Prediction: Seahawks 23, Jets 16
This is a nightmare of a trap game for the Seahawks. It should be an easy win, but it's on the road and against a talented opponent that simply has suffered another dysfunctional season. New York has the tools, it just hasn't had the consistent leadership and schemes to maximize that talent.
Any team with Aaron Rodgers leading the offense and a stout defense on the other side can be dangerous. But the offense just hasn't been able to get out of its own way. New York is gaining the fifth-least total yards per game of any team in the league (294.4) and has an even worse rushing attack the the Seahawks. The Jets are averaging just 87.2 rush yards per game, which is 30th in the NFL. They're also scoring just 18.5 points per game.
So the game may come down to Seattle's offense versus New York's defense, and which unit can execute their game plan better. The Seahawks offense has been very inconsistent, also ranking near the bottom of the league in rush yards per game (89.1) while having the second most potent passing attack in the NFL (257.2 pass yards per game).
New York is allowing the second-least passing yards per game (174.9), so something will have to give. This isn't a defense that will just roll over against a quality opponent, and the Seahawks' offense has been susceptible to down performances against solid defenses. They need to start fast and put points on the board. If they can't do that, the Jets will stay in the game and keep it close down the stretch. - Connor Benintendi
Connor's Pick to Click: CB Josh Jobe
Jobe has been the surprise of the season for the Seahawks, beginning the campaign on the practice squad before emerging as a bonafide starter for Seattle midway through the season.
He's had a few tough matchups this season across from Riq Woolen, but this will be one where Seattle needs lockdown performances from both of its wide cornerbacks against Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. Jobe will need to have one of his better games to limit whoever is across from him.
In five games played this season, Jobe has allowed 11 catches (21 targets) for 181 yards and one touchdown, per Pro Football Focus. He also has three pass breakups and an interception as a sticky defender.
Connor's Score Prediction: Seahawks 25, Jets 21
More Seahawks News
5 Storylines to Watch in Seahawks' Week 13 Game vs. Jets
Seahawks Look To Continue Dominance at MetLife Stadium
Seahawks' Geno Smith Reveals Mindset vs. Jets
Seahawks Announce Offensive Line Shakeup vs. Jets
Seahawks S Coby Bryant Earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week