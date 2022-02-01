Analysis: How Did Seahawks Guards/Centers Perform in 2021?
Despite entering the 2021 season with championship aspirations, the Seahawks lost five of their first eight games and never fully recovered, finishing in last place in the NFC West with a 7-10 record.
Aiming to bolster pass protection in front of quarterback Russell Wilson, Seattle shored up its interior line by shipping a fifth-round pick to Las Vegas to acquire veteran guard Gabe Jackson last March, teaming him up with fellow guard Damien Lewis and center Ethan Pocic. Due to injuries, however, the expected starters only played in six games together, preventing the group from meshing as hoped.
Looking back at the season in retrospect, how did Seattle's guards and centers perform as a unit in 2021? And what comes next in the interior of the offensive line?
Gabe Jackson
2021 Stats: 16 starts, 96.3 pass protection efficiency rate
Overall Season Grade: C+ (78.5)
What Went Right: Providing stability at right guard after being acquired from the Raiders for a fifth-round pick last year, Jackson started all but one of Seattle's games and allowed a grand total of three sacks and four quarterback hits on 574 pass blocking snaps per Pro Football Focus. He was especially dominant in pass protection down the stretch when the Seahawks won four of their last six games, allowing two or fewer pressures in four of those contests. The veteran also held his own opening up creases with his powerful 335-pound frame as a run blocker, particularly late in the season when Rashaad Penny went off with four games of 130-plus rushing yards.
What Went Wrong: While Jackson had a stellar season in pass protection, PFF charged him with five or more pressures allowed in three games during the 2021 season and he finished with 37 pressures allowed, the highest total of his career to this point. Struggling with consistency in that regard, he earned just a 55.7 overall pass protection grade, easily his lowest in eight NFL seasons.
Closing Thoughts: With his contract extended after coming over from the Raiders, Jackson remains under contract through 2023 and will be back in the starting lineup for the Seahawks next season. The franchise hopes after an uneven first season with the team that a strong finish both as a pass protector and run blocker will carry over into 2022 and he can return to his prior top-10 guard form in the interior.
Ethan Pocic
2021 Stats: 10 starts, 96.3 pass protection efficiency rate
Overall Season Grade: C (76.5)
What Went Right: After returning to the starting lineup in Week 8, Pocic provided a steadying influence at the center position, helping improve communication along the entire offensive line. Playing the best ball of his career according to coach Pete Carroll, he didn't allow a single sack in any of his last nine starts and allowed two or fewer pressures in seven of those games. Pocic also put together an impressive stretch as a run blocker in the final six weeks, earning at least a 65.0 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in five of those contents while helping create running lanes for Penny.
What Went Wrong: On the field, Pocic played at a high level once he got back in a groove, but injuries remained problematic for the former LSU standout. Hamstring issues kept him out of most of training camp, allowing Kyle Fuller to seize the starting job from him. Then in the season opener, he injured his knee and landed on injured reserve, missing each of the next three games. Though the majority of his 18 pressures allowed came in two games, he nearly matched his 2020 total on almost 300 fewer pass protection snaps.
Closing Thoughts: Rather than draft Creed Humphrey or sign another veteran in free agency, the Seahawks rolled the dice re-signing Pocic on a one-year deal. While the decision not to pick Humphrey may haunt the franchise for years, Pocic actually played pretty well in most of his starts. The team should make finding an upgrade a top priority this offseason, but bringing him back as a "swing" lineman with starting experience at center and both guard spots wouldn't be a bad move.
Damien Lewis
2021 Stats: 13 starts, 97.3 pass protection efficiency rate
Overall Season Grade: C (74.5)
What Went Right: Though he wasn't as dominant as his rookie season in the run blocking department, as he got heathier following multiple injuries, Lewis found his rhythm knocking blockers off the line of scrimmage. Per Pro Football Focus, he received at least a 65.0 run blocking grade in four of his last eight starts and performed well starting in three of the four games where Penny hit 130 or more rushing yards in December and January. After leading all NFL guards in penalties as a rookie, he only was flagged five times in his second season.
What Went Wrong: Switching over to left guard following the arrival of Jackson, Lewis never looked fully comfortable at his new position. While he only allowed a single sack, he still allowed 21 pressures and seven quarterback hits on just 431 pass blocking reps, failing to exhibit any improvements after struggling in pass protection as a rookie. Injuries may have played a part in his disappointing performance, as he missed three games with shoulder and elbow injuries and also sat out a Week 17 win over Detroit after a positive COVID-19 test.
Closing Thoughts: Lewis downplayed the impact of moving to left guard, but it's worth wondering how much that change affected his play. Whether it was shifting positions to the left side, battling through multiple injuries, or a combination of both, he didn't make the big step forward the Seahawks expected he would after a great rookie campaign. With that said, he played better football in the final month of the season and did cut his penalties in half, so with a cleaner bill of health, the organization has plenty of reasons to still be optimistic about his future.
Kyle Fuller
2021 Stats: 9 starts, 96.4 pass protection efficiency rate
Overall Season Grade: D (67.5)
What Went Right: Earning his first starting job out of training camp, Fuller overcame a rough start to turn in two solid games against the 49ers and Steelers in the middle of the season. He allowed a total of two pressures in more than 50 pass protection reps in those two games, holding up well against stout defensive fronts.
What Went Wrong: With the exception of the two aforementioned games, Fuller's first extensive run as a starter proved to be a disaster on multiple fronts, starting with communication issues raised by coach Pete Carroll himself. He yielded seven pressures and a sack in Seattle's first three games and by Week 8, Pocic was able to take back the starting job due to his consistently poor performance protecting Russell Wilson and Geno Smith. While he fared slightly better as a run blocker, his inability to move defenders off the line of scrimmage also played a role in his midseason demotion.
Closing Thoughts: As a former undrafted free agent out of Baylor, Fuller deserves to be applauded for sticking around in the NFL for several seasons and since he can play both guard and center positions, he may have a market once he hits free agency. But at this point, the Seahawks should know he's not the answer at the pivot position and move on searching for other backup alternatives.
Phil Haynes
2021 Stats: 2 starts, 99.2 pass protection efficiency rate
Overall Season Grade: B- (81.0)
What Went Right: Finally able to stay healthy after injuries marred his first two NFL seasons, Haynes enjoyed a strong training camp getting reps behind Jackson and Lewis. After starting the season on Seattle's practice squad, he eventually earned a promotion to the 53-man roster and performed well making one start at each guard spot to close out the season. In wins over the Lions and Cardinals, he surrendered just one pressure on 61 pass blocking reps and served as a bulldozer knocking defenders off the ball to spring Penny on several long runs.
What Went Wrong: Despite playing well in camp and being 100 percent healthy, Haynes still found himself as the odd man out when final roster cuts were made. With Jackson coming to town, there wasn't a starting spot available for him to compete for and he only saw action on offense in three regular season games.
Closing Thoughts: When Haynes has received a chance to play, he has impressed at both guard positions. Unfortunately, injuries prevented him from carving out a role in his first two seasons and the presence of both Jackson and Lewis means there isn't a starting job available for him. Since he's only played in five regular season games, even if he isn't tendered as a restricted free agent, the Seahawks shouldn't have any issues re-signing him to compete for the primary backup guard role. It's also possible the team could revisit giving him a look at center as well.
Jamarco Jones
2021 Stats: 2 starts, 96.9 pass protection efficiency rate
Overall Season Grade: D+ (69.0)
What Went Right: Despite missing training camp practices and preseason games, Jones still managed to make Seattle's Week 1 roster due to his positional versatility and started a pair of games at right guard and right tackle.
What Went Wrong: Unfortunately, versatility once again didn't matter much for Jones because of durability woes that have plagued him throughout his career. After losing out on valuable reps when he could have been competing for the starting right tackle job in training camp, he spent most of the second half of the season on injured reserve with a back problem, opening the door for Haynes to start the last two games of the season. When Jones did play, he wasn't overly effective, allowing six pressures on 100 pass blocking reps and making a minimal impact as a run blocker regardless of position.
Closing Thoughts: Jones has shown signs of being a capable NFL offensive lineman in four years with the Seahawks and the coaching staff loves his positional flexibility. But he has spent roughly half his time with the team out due to injuries, preventing the team from seeing what he can do with extended reps. With his market likely to be limited, he could be retained at an affordable rate on a one-year contract for another chance to compete for a roster spot.
