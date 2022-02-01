Analysis: How Did Seahawks Guards/Centers Perform in 2021?

2021 Stats: 16 starts, 96.3 pass protection efficiency rate

Overall Season Grade: C+ (78.5)

What Went Right: Providing stability at right guard after being acquired from the Raiders for a fifth-round pick last year, Jackson started all but one of Seattle's games and allowed a grand total of three sacks and four quarterback hits on 574 pass blocking snaps per Pro Football Focus. He was especially dominant in pass protection down the stretch when the Seahawks won four of their last six games, allowing two or fewer pressures in four of those contests. The veteran also held his own opening up creases with his powerful 335-pound frame as a run blocker, particularly late in the season when Rashaad Penny went off with four games of 130-plus rushing yards.

What Went Wrong: While Jackson had a stellar season in pass protection, PFF charged him with five or more pressures allowed in three games during the 2021 season and he finished with 37 pressures allowed, the highest total of his career to this point. Struggling with consistency in that regard, he earned just a 55.7 overall pass protection grade, easily his lowest in eight NFL seasons.

Closing Thoughts: With his contract extended after coming over from the Raiders, Jackson remains under contract through 2023 and will be back in the starting lineup for the Seahawks next season. The franchise hopes after an uneven first season with the team that a strong finish both as a pass protector and run blocker will carry over into 2022 and he can return to his prior top-10 guard form in the interior.