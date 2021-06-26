Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Nick Bellore

Coming off his first Pro Bowl selection, what will the beloved fullback and special teams ace do for an encore in his third season with the Seahawks?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Nick Bellore, Fullback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 250 pounds

2020 Stats: One carry for five yards, one reception for nine yards in 16 games

Though listed as a fullback on the roster, Bellore has rarely seen the field in his first two seasons with the Seahawks as an offensive player. Last season, he played a grand total of 35 offensive snaps, or less than five percent of the team's plays. However, the versatile veteran enjoyed a spectacular season on special teams, racking up nine tackles and recovering a fumble on kick and punt coverage duty. Having formerly started games at linebacker in the league, he consistently finds the football and has proven himself to be a reliable tackler in space. He's also been a quality blocker on punt and kick return teams as well, which helped him earn his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

Best Case Scenario: While new coordinator Shane Waldron uses fullbacks even less than his predecessor, Bellore has a few bones thrown his way as a receiver during the season and plays a handful of snaps as an H-back while racking up double digit special teams tackles to make his second straight Pro Bowl squad.

Worst Case Scenario: Without a need for a fullback in Waldron's offense, an aging Bellore becomes expendable with the emergence of young players such as undrafted rookie linebacker Jon Rhattigan on special teams during the preseason and he's cut after final preseason contest.

What to Expect in 2021: Bellore won't be much of a factor on offense, especially if Waldron's system functions similarly to the one he previously helped run in Los Angeles, but that's not why he's valuable to the Seahawks to begin with. The former Central Michigan standout has become one of the game's best kick and punt coverage specialists and offers enough positional flexibility to line up in the backfield, play tight end, or even jump in at linebacker if several injuries strike. For those reasons, barring a sudden drop-off in play or injuries, he should be on the Week 1 roster once again playing a starring role on special teams.

