Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: DeeJay Dallas

After a 2020 season that allowed Dallas to flash his overall potential, the fourth rounder is in a precarious position despite the team not bringing in any new backs. Can he push himself onto the 53-man roster? Or will other runners give Seattle more than he can currently offer?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

DeeJay Dallas, Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 217 pounds

2020 stats: 34 attempts, 108 rushing yards, 17 receptions for 111 yards, three total touchdowns in 12 games

Dallas was an interesting day three selection by the Seahawks in 2020. The fourth-round pick never ran for more than 700 yards at the University of Miami and didn't show much in the receiving game despite his prior receiver background. He was given some opportunities early in his rookie season due to injuries to Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde and while he flashed an NFL skill set, he was eventually pushed down the depth chart by Alex Collins, making him a de facto fourth running back. The Seahawks somewhat surprisingly brought back Carson and Rashaad Penny is entering a prove-it season. The team also brought back Collins and hopes to have a fully healthy Travis Homer back to handle the third down running back duty. Dallas figures to face tough competition in the preseason, as he'll try to fend off Collins, Homer, and newcomer Josh Johnson.

Best Case Scenario: Dallas enters the preseason as the primary workhorse with Carson and Penny likely never suiting up. Running hard and showing promise in both the screen game and as a pass blocker, he earns the third down running back job behind a healthy Carson and Penny.

Worst Case Scenario: Dallas gets outclassed in the third-down competition by Homer and can't separate himself from Johnson and Collins. The lack of versatility and track record forces the Seahawks to go with more of a proven backup plan, and Dallas hits the waiver wire as the Seahawks hope to sneak him onto the practice squad.

What to Expect in 2021: Dallas is in real danger of finding himself victim to the Seahawks' fourth-round curse. He needs to run well in Shane Waldron's new offense to hold off Collins, who simply looked significantly better than Collins at the end of the 2020 season. With Carson, Penny, and and possibly Homer looking like safe bets to make the original 53-man roster, Dallas could be headed to the practice squad to start the 2021 season if he doesn't make a strong impression in the preseason. But the opportunity is still there for him to push himself up the depth chart and his tenacious running style coupled with special teams value will certainly give him a chance.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

Alex McGough | Darvin Kidsy | Greg Eiland | Joshua Moon | Cam Sutton | Walter Palmore | Jared Hocker | Brad Lundblade | Aashari Crosswell | Myles Adams | Jon Rhattigan | Aaron Fuller | Bryan Mills I Jake Curhan | Jarrod Hewitt | Connor Wedington | Nate Evans | Danny Etling | John Ursua | Gavin Heslop | Pier-Oliver Lestage | Tamorrion Terry | Tommy Champion | Cody Thompson | Josh Johnson | Saivion Smith | Jordan Miller | Aaron Donkor | Robert Nkemdiche | Alex Collins | Tyler Mabry | Damarious Randall | Cade Johnson | Cedrick Lattimore | Phil Haynes | Geno Smith | Kyle Fuller | Travis Homer | Tyler Ott | Rasheem Green | Ben Burr-Kirven | Penny Hart | Jamarco Jones