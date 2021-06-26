Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Stone Forsythe

The Seahawks were in dire need of a potential long-term answer at both tackle spots. As luck would have it, they found Forsythe sitting there for the taking in the sixth round. What can the massive 6-foot-8 Florida alum offer as a rookie?

We are just about five weeks away from Seahawks training camp and despite owning just three draft picks, Seattle has a lot of interesting young players that will surely draw a lot of attention. One of the players sure to draw loads of attention is the mammoth tackles from Florida State University, sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe.

Stone Forsythe, Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 310-pounds

2020 Stats (at Florida): Started all 12 games

Forsythe is one of the largest human beings you'll see anywhere, including on an NFL field. But he wouldn't be nearly as interesting as he is if he was just big. Forsythe possesses many skills that show a potential everyday tackle at the next level, or maybe even a bit more. His 34 3/8-inch arms certainly give him incredible length to handle rushers off the edge. He showed good play strength at Florida and has the necessary athleticism to flourish in the NFL with a bit more refinement of his hand technique. Forsythe's length isn't something you can teach and his movement skills should be accentuated in Waldron's wide zone scheme, making him an ideal fit for a team that might soon be without Duane Brown and/or Brandon Shell, who will both become free agents after the 2021 season.

Best Case Scenario: Forsythe takes a majority of reps at either left or right tackle in the preseason and shows enough to enter a true competition with Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi, the latter of whom has earned high praise from Carroll. Preferring upside and youth over experience in this case, Seattle gives Forsythe a chance to handle right tackle out of the gate and is rewarded with a high-upside tackle as a rookie.

Worst Case Scenario: Forsythe's athleticism and hand technique issues don't transfer well against second and third-string defensive ends and he is buried on the depth chart as a second string tackle. It seems highly unlikely that he's in any real danger of not making the team, but a de facto redshirt season is definitely on the table.

What to Expect in 2021: Expecting Forsythe to immediately challenge veterans like Shell and Ogbuehi is asking a bit too much, especially considering there are questions about his ability as a run blocker due to leverage-related issues. But he'll flash enough in the preseason to give himself a chance to become Seattle's swing tackle candidate and may even get snaps later in the regular season. An injury to Duane Brown would likely force Seattle's hand at some point, but Seahawk fans shouldn't expect to see much of Forsythe on Sundays in September and October. He very well could be the team's left tackle of the future, but for the 2021 season, remaining in a backup role and learning under Brown will be the likely outcome.

