Star playmaker believes ‘wholeheartedly’ in Seahawks’ new direction on offense
In each of past two seasons, the Seattle Seahawks have finished 28th in the league in rushing yards per game. That was something the team’s current head coach addressed in preparation for his second year on the job.
“Seattle struggled to run the ball last season,” explained Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, “and did not adequately keep pressure out of the quarterback’s face. Instead of overhauling the personnel, coach Mike Macdonald replaced offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb with Klint Kubiak, who brought in offensive line coach John Benton, run game coordinator Rick Dennison and run game specialist Justin Outten…”
Only three teams in the NFL totaled fewer combined running plays than the Seahawks in 2024. “Grubb supposedly began his first team meeting by declaring he’d implement a run-first scheme,” said Dugar. “By Week 5, he was lamenting his lack of called runs for Ken Walker III. It was never clear what Grubb’s offense was supposed to be. Walker said he’s buying what Kubiak is selling regarding a run-first identity because he’s already seeing that the new play caller is a man of his word.”
Kenneth Walker III sold on new OC Klint Kubiak
“I believe him because that’s what we work on in practice,” stated Walker. “You can say the past years, we didn’t practice it as much, so you know you’re not going to go out to the game and do it. But we’ve been practicing it a lot, and we’re real detailed with the run game. So, I believe it wholeheartedly that we’re going to go out and run the ball.”
This figures to be a more-balanced offense this season, one that not only has a new coordinator but plenty of new faces in quarterback Sam Darnold, veteran wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, eye-opening rookie wideout Tory Horton, and 2025 second-round tight end Elijah Arroyo. It could also be a big year for Walker, who seems very sold on this new philosophy as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
