Seahawks favored at Commanders points to road dominance, Jayden Daniels injury news
NFL experts believe Mike Macdonald's road warriors are going to do it again.
The Seattle Seahawks and their 12s are known for having one of the loudest home-field advantages in the NFL. But the old adage is that "defense travels" and they've been even better away from Lumen Field under the head coach.
This season the Seahawks are 3-0 on the road with wins in Pittsburgh, Arizona and Jacksonville. Over the last two seasons they've remarkably won nine consecutive on the road. The NFL record, just for fun, in 18 by the 1988-90 San Francisco 49ers.
MORE: Seahawks get hopeful update on Jayden Daniels for Week 9 Commanders matchup
Under Macdonald, Seattle is 10-1 on the road. The only other coaches with that kind of success to start their careers: George Siefert of the 1990s Niners, Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams and two old-schoolers: Don McCafferty of the 1970s Baltimore Colts and Paul Brown of the 1940s Cleveland Browns. All four went on to win at least NFL Championship/Super Bowl.
Seahawks Are NFL's Best Road Warriors
Winning on the road in the NFL is always difficult, but at this point oddsmakers are convinced. Next Sunday night in Washington, the 5-2 Seahawks are favored by a field goal over the 3-4 Commanders. Washington plays at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, giving Seattle another distinct advantage: They will have rested 13 days between games while the Commanders will have to travel home on a short week.
MORE: Given Sam Darnold's elite performance, what is Jalen Milroe's future with Seahawks?
Commanders' star quarterback Jayden Daniels had to leave last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury, and missed two games earlier this season with a banged-up knee.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL exec shares strong statement on Seahawks QB Sam Darnold
Analyst pitches Seahawks-Browns trade proposal to fix run game
Why Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking the NFL by storm
ESPN makes case for Mike Macdonald to win NFL Coach of the Year