Low-key Seattle Seahawks linebacker named to 2025 NFL all-breakout team
There were three phases of the season for the Seattle Seahawks’ defense this past season. Mike Macdonald’s team allowed a mere 43 points and surrendered only three offensive TDs during the club’s 3-0 start. Over the following six games, five resulting in losses, the ‘Hawks gave up a distressing 20 offensive touchdowns.
However, just when it appeared that Macdonald’s club was in freefall, it won six of its final eight games. The ‘Hawks gave up 147 points—a combined 57 in home losses to the playoff-bound Packers and Vikings—and opposing offenses reached the end zone only 14 times.
A midseason trade for well-traveled linebacker Ernest Jones IV was the key to the team turning around its issues when it came to stopping the run. There was also a rookie performer who opened some eyes and has earned a spot on NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks’s breakout team for 2025 on the defensive side of the ball.
Seahawks' defender primed for breakout year in second season
Linebacker Tyrice Knight made nine starts during his debut campaign. He finished fourth on the team in defensive stops. “The unheralded fourth-round pick out of UTEP," said Brooks, "quietly made his mark as a rookie with 88 tackles (3 for loss), 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits in 16 games. Knight quickly outplayed his draft pedigree (No. 118 overall), emerging as a disruptive defender on the second level. With Mike Macdonald poised to tap into the second-year pro's skills as a sideline-to-sideline pursuer, the Seahawks might have found another defensive gem to build around.”
There are high hopes for a unit that played its best football the second half of 2024. With newcomers such as rookie safety Nick Emmanwori and veteran DeMarcus Lawrence, as well as the continued emergence of Knight, the Seahawks may have what it takes on this side of the ball to make the team’s first appearance in the playoffs since 2022.
