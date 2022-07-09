Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Jake Curhan

After starting five games at right tackle for the Seahawks last season as an undrafted free agent, Curhan will need to hold off Abraham Lucas and Stone Forsythe to remain in the starting lineup.

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Jake Curhan, Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 316 pounds

2021 Stats: Played in 15 games with five starts at right tackle

Medical evaluations can vary wildly from team to team and the Seahawks may have benefited from that in 2021 with undrafted free agent right tackle Jake Curhan. Some teams flagged the former California Golden Bear with a heart condition, which caused him to go undrafted and subsequently sign with Seattle as a free agent. Drawing on his extensive college experience where he started 40 of 42 games at right tackle, Curhan impressed enough during training camp to make the 53-man roster – the only undrafted free agent to make the initial roster in 2021. He wound up stepping in for oft-injured right tackle Brandon Shell and was a key contributor to the improvement in the running game to close out the season.

Best Case Scenario: Keeping Lucas and Forsythe at bay, Curhan begins the season as the starting right tackle and paves the way for an explosive rushing attack. Lucas begins to take reps as the season passes the midpoint, but Curhan remains in the mix across the offensive line as injuries crop up.

Worst Case Scenario: The athleticism and potential of Lucas proves to be too much, and Curhan is relegated to the bench. He continues to cross-train at both guard positions along with tackle, but rarely sees the field in 2022 outside of special teams.

What to Expect in 2022: The Seahawks will be starting a player at right tackle this season with one year or less of NFL experience, be it Curhan, Forsythe, or Lucas. Although Curhan gained valuable experience during 2021, he has below average athleticism for the right tackle position. Lucas and Forsythe both have better movement skills and are built more like prototypical NFL tackles. Curhan’s future may be at guard, where he has already taken reps in addition to his work at right tackle. That’s not necessarily a bad thing since Gabe Jackson may not be in Seattle long-term and Phil Haynes is also a free agent following the 2022 season. Even if Curhan doesn’t win the starting position at right tackle, he will likely see time somewhere along the offensive line in 2022 given the injuries that tend to crop up at those positions.

