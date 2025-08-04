NFL insider sees top-five potential for crucial Seattle Seahawks contributor
The Seattle Seahawks could be a serious darkhorse team in the NFC field this year. There's a couple of big IFs that need to come through for that to happen, though. First, new starting quarterback Sam Darnold has to play at least somewhat close to the breakout level he did last season with the Minnesota Vikings. Second, Seattle's offensive line hasto keep him alive lone enough to do so.
That second part of the equation is the great question mark this year for the Seahawks, who have a defensive genius as a head coach and a loaded unit at all three levels on that side of the ball. Meanwhile on offense there are precious few sure things to rely on.
For Seattle to take that next step and become a real conference contender again, they'll need some crucial starters to step up - especially left tackle Charles Cross. According to Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated, he sees top-five potential in Seattle's former top-10 overall pick. Here's what he told Seattle Sports radio about it earlier this week.
Albert Breer: Charles Cross could be top-5 LT
"I actually think the roster is pretty decent... They sort of strike me like the Packers in this way where they’ve done a good job over the last few years of drafting solid players onto the roster. Now the question is, can some of those guys elevate to another level... Charles Cross looks to me like a guy who’s got the potential to elevate into a top-five left tackle. Can he become that?”
Cross certainly has the athletic ability to become a top-10 performer at his position. We haven't seen it yet, though and at the moment his development is on hold due to a finger injury that required surgery and is expected to sideline him until Week 1.
That means there's a decent chance Cross could be a bit rusty when he lines up across from Nick Bosa in the first game of the season, which is hardly an ideal situation.
No matter how he plays in the season opener, Cross has to get into a rhythm sooner rather than later if Seattle's offensive ine is going to be anything but totally uncertain across the board.
