NFL analyst has brutal two-word description of Seahawks’ guard Anthony Bradford
It’s hard to ignore the strides the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive front has made from a season ago. In 2024, only two teams in the league allowed more sacks than Mike Macdonald’s squad (54). The ground game finished 28th in the NFL in terms of yards per game, as was the case in 2023 as well.
The biggest issue with this unit this past season, via Pro Football Focus, was the interior. Hence Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider used the club’s first-round pick on North Dakota State blocker Grey Zabel. He’s the new left guard, while Jalen Sundell takes over at center.
After four games in 2025, Klint Kubiak’s offense is averaging 110.8 yards per game on the ground, a bit of an improvement from a season ago (95.7), while new starting quarterback Sam Darnold has been sacked only six times.
Still, there’s a weak spot that needs addressing. Kevin Patra of NFL.com looked at all 32 teams and each club’s biggest need entering Week 5. Could any team make a midseason move before the trade deadline? That would be Tuesday, November 4, by 4:00 pm ET. In regards to Macdonald’s club, Patra singled out offensive guard.
“First-round pick Grey Zabel has had the predictable up-and-down start that most rookie linemen experience. He's flashed enough, however, that we can be confident in the pick moving forward. The issue is at right guard, where Anthony Bradford has been cripplingly bad, given poor marks from Pro Football Reference for run- and pass-blocking to earn the 59th-worst offensive grade among guards this season.”
“Maybe Bradford's back issue is playing a role?” asked Patra. “Either way, the Seahawks need better play in front of Sam Darnold to continue their early-season success. Christian Haynes, currently on IR, struggled in limited reps as a rookie last season.”
Can Bradford up his game in the coming weeks? The inside of Seattle’s offensive front will get a massive test this Sunday via Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive tackle Vita Vea.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Blockbuster trade proposal would solve Seahawks’ issues at cornerback
Seahawks-Buccaneers could be NFL’s greatest uniform matchup of all time
NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
Seahawks defense dominating ESPN advanced stats at line of scrimmage