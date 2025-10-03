All Seahawks

NFL analyst has brutal two-word description of Seahawks’ guard Anthony Bradford

Seattle's offensive line has made strides after a few rough years. However, starting right guard Anthony Bradford has been a big disappointment this season.

Russell Baxter

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s hard to ignore the strides the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive front has made from a season ago. In 2024, only two teams in the league allowed more sacks than Mike Macdonald’s squad (54). The ground game finished 28th in the NFL in terms of yards per game, as was the case in 2023 as well.

The biggest issue with this unit this past season, via Pro Football Focus, was the interior. Hence Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider used the club’s first-round pick on North Dakota State blocker Grey Zabel. He’s the new left guard, while Jalen Sundell takes over at center.

After four games in 2025, Klint Kubiak’s offense is averaging 110.8 yards per game on the ground, a bit of an improvement from a season ago (95.7), while new starting quarterback Sam Darnold has been sacked only six times.

Still, there’s a weak spot that needs addressing. Kevin Patra of NFL.com looked at all 32 teams and each club’s biggest need entering Week 5. Could any team make a midseason move before the trade deadline? That would be Tuesday, November 4, by 4:00 pm ET. In regards to Macdonald’s club, Patra singled out offensive guard.

Grey Zabel
Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76) at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“First-round pick ﻿Grey Zabel﻿ has had the predictable up-and-down start that most rookie linemen experience. He's flashed enough, however, that we can be confident in the pick moving forward. The issue is at right guard, where ﻿Anthony Bradford﻿ has been cripplingly bad, given poor marks from Pro Football Reference for run- and pass-blocking to earn the 59th-worst offensive grade among guards this season.”

“Maybe Bradford's back issue is playing a role?” asked Patra. “Either way, the Seahawks need better play in front of ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ to continue their early-season success. ﻿Christian Haynes﻿, currently on IR, struggled in limited reps as a rookie last season.”

Can Bradford up his game in the coming weeks? The inside of Seattle’s offensive front will get a massive test this Sunday via Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive tackle Vita Vea.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Blockbuster trade proposal would solve Seahawks’ issues at cornerback

Seahawks-Buccaneers could be NFL’s greatest uniform matchup of all time

NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Seahawks defense dominating ESPN advanced stats at line of scrimmage

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.