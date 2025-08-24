Odd position group named Seattle Seahawks' hidden flaw by NFL analyst
Theoretically, nobody or nothing is perfect. That includes football teams, especially those which haven’t won a division title since 2020, or a playoff game since 2019. The Seattle Seahawks are just that club. They come off an inconsistent 2014 season in which they opened 3-0, dropped five or their next six games, then closed out Mike Macdonald’s debut as an NFL head coach with six wins in their final eight outings.
Clark Dalton of Yardbarker looked around the NFC West and chose the “hidden flaw” for each club in the division. In regards to Macdonald’s team and its new-look offense, he pointed to an area—the tight end room—that made a major change this offseason and appears unproven.
“Rookie TE Elijah Arroyo has recorded just four receptions for 33 yards through two preseason games,” stated Dalton. “Starting TE A.J. Barner had just 245 receiving yards in 17 games during his rookie season in 2024.” Neither Arroyo nor Barner played on Saturday at Green Bay.
Is tight end really the Seahawks’ hidden flaw in 2025?
Of course, the aforementioned major change at the tight end position was the release of six-year pro Noah Fant, who wound up signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. A first-round draft choice of the Denver Broncos in 2019, he was dealt to Seattle in 2022 as part of the Russell Wilson trade. In three seasons with the Seahawks, he totaled just 130 receptions, five for scores.
Arroyo, a second-round pick from the University of Miami in April, totaled 35 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with the Hurricanes in 2024. Meanwhile, Barner’s yardage total came on 30 catches, and his four touchdown receptions ranked third on the team behind 2024 Pro Bowler Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6) and since-traded DK Metcalf (5). For what it’s worth, Fant finished with 48 grabs and reached the end zone just once this past season.
Hence, this may actually a tight end room with huge potential.
